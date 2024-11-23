Fever fans react to deleted post accidentally revealing six protected players: "They just showed us"

Indiana Fever fans quickly noticed a mistake on the team's X account, which appeared to reveal their six protected players on Friday. A now-deleted post explaining preparations for the 2025 WNBA season circulated on social media. Many fans speculated that the team had finalized which players to leave unprotected for the expansion draft.

The post included Erica Wheeler, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and NaLyssa Smith, six players who wouldn't be available when the Golden State Valkyries fill their roster. Each team has until Monday to submit a list of up to six protected players.

"New era, new energy. Already making plans for next season😈," the tweet read.

The Indiana Fever revealed which six players they will protect for the upcoming expansion draft.

This tweet raised a lot of speculation among fans, with the vast majority assuming they revealed something before they were supposed to.

"Hmmmmmm they have to give golden state their six protected players by Monday," one fan said.

"Exactly 😂 I think they just showed us who they're protecting," another fan said.

"I see six in the picture is this a hint," another fan wondered.

Some fans noted that NaLyssa Smith was in there, but they weren't so happy about keeping the forward beyond the 2024 season.

"I see Lyss there so DO NOT say that!🙏😁," one fan said.

"This is definitely who they are protecting from the expansion draft. I thought they would core and trade NaLyssa but who knows 🤷🏻‍♀️," another fan said.

One fan said that this confirmed what was previously reported by ESPN.

The Indiana Fever boast a strong core that helped Caitlin Clark guide the team to the 2024 WNBA playoffs after a 1-9 start. Retaining this group is crucial, though they may need to part with key players to accommodate potential offseason additions.

Indiana Fever could lose two important players to land Satou Sabally

Since Satou Sabally announced her plans to test free agency, fans have speculated about the Indiana Fever's chances of signing her. One possibility for the Fever is parting ways with Erica Wheeler. Meanwhile, retaining Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark's All-Star backcourt partner, remains a top priority.

That situation shouldn't ruin their plans of landing Sabally, but if they plan to bring the German forward, parting ways with Wheeler would be the right move.

