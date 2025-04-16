Fever fans take offense at Ellen Duncan branding Caitlin Clark "anomalous" on WNBA growth

Caitlin Clark has directly contributed to the WNBA's growth over the past year. The Indiana Fever superstar helped the league set revenue and attendance records, resulting in many games played in alternative venues due to her popularity.

Indiana's Rookie of the Year exceeded her unprecedented expectations, rewriting the record books in her first season as a pro. Some have raised eyebrows as skeptics of the WNBA's success - including ESPN's Elle Duncan - who encouraged fans to track the continued growth of women's basketball as Caitlin Clark settles into the league.

"So we all know that last year was pretty anomalous with (Caitlin Clark) being who she is. So to track actual growth, since she isn't ever (going to) be drafted again or play in college again, we use (the) 2023 metric to track actual growth and progress - 2023 was record setting as well."

To Duncan's credit, the 2023 WNBA campaign was unprecedented in terms of revenue, ratings and attendance, but was ultimately overshadowed by a historic 2024 season.

Fever fans took offense to Elle Duncan's skepticism, crediting Clark for the WNBA's likely continued success in 2025.

"(What do you mean) 'to track actual growth'"? Last year was more growth (than) the league will see over the next five years lol. Disappointing but not surprised," one fan questioned.

"Caitlin fans are still watching, so the Clark effects is still going," another fan added.

"It is how you track growth. But I think you could at least include Caitlin's draft so people don't feel like you are being dismissive of what she did," a third fan argued.

Fans continued to argue against Duncan's post with comments on the post.

"Yet Caitlin doesn't merit a mention. A significant number of this year's draft day viewers are due to Caitlin Clark," a fan posted.

"Then post it like that," another fan shared, calling out Duncan's wording. "But the continual ignoring of 2024 seems intentional. '2025 draft ratings down from 2024, but showing great growth compared to prior years.'"

"This is a laughable take, but expected," a third fan added.

Ellen Duncan defends Caitlin Clark take

In a response to one of her many critics, Ellen Duncan defended her take on Caitlin Clark, sparking the surge in last year's ratings. She clarified that her original post was about Clark not being in college basketball or future drafts, leading her to view the year as somewhat of an anomaly — for lack of a better term.

"I'm talking about the draft and (college basketball)," Duncan stated in her response. Since, again, (Caitlin Clark) will never occupy those spaces. The (WNBA) hasn't started yet so we can't track growth from last year yet. But see ya in May."

Caitlin Clark's impact also — unsurprisingly — spread to the Fever organization on and off the floor. The rookie helped the team become the most-followed WNBA organization on Instagram, with nearly 650,000 followers. The Fever also broke WNBA attendance and jersey sales records, due in large part to Clark's presence.

On the floor, Indiana performed as a playoff contender, leading the front office to bolster their roster surrounding Caitlin Clark this offseason in hopes of a WNBA Finals push in 2025.

