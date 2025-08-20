  • home icon
  • "Fever front office is a f***ing joke": Caitlin Clark fans increasingly annoyed as superstar’s new injury comes to light two weeks later

"Fever front office is a f***ing joke": Caitlin Clark fans increasingly annoyed as superstar's new injury comes to light two weeks later

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 20, 2025 23:14 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Fans react to Caitlin Clark’s new injury update (Image Source: GETTY)

The Indiana Fever have had a rough 2025 WNBA season, given the injuries that Caitlin Clark has suffered. On Wednesday, the Fever released a discouraging update, revealing that Clark has sustained another injury. According to insider Chloe Peterson, the star guard has a "very mild" bone bruise on her left ankle.

Peterson mentioned in her report that the two-time All-Star was injured in early August. Aside from the new revelation, Clark has also gone through a groin injury. This has held her back to just 13 games of action this season. The last time she played was on July 15.

Fans have been upset by how Clark's injury has held her back in her sophomore year. Most of them blame the organization for the mismanagement of their superstar's injury. Some blame Indiana for the unclear information fans are getting about Clark's injuries.

"One source claims it was a tweaked ankle and now it’s a bone bruise. But it doesn’t affect anything and telling the public was pointless," a fan said. "Let I said before Fever front office is a f**king joke lmao Jesus Christ"
"I'm getting increasingly annoyed with the way this has all been handled. The vague statements and inconsistencies are piling up. Not a good look," another fan commented.
"It’s at the point it’s annoying for everyone. Fever could learn how to handle star athlete injuries from Liberty & Lynx. CC don’t help out by being seen on videos kicking soccer balls & jumping around," one fan posted.
Other fans believe that Caitlin Clark will not return in the 2025-26 WNBA season.

"She ain't coming back. She saw what happened to Sophie. She out," someone commented.
"She's out for the season. Stop giving people hope," a comment read.
"She may get shutdown for the year," one fan posted.

Caitlin Clark trying to get to her "game shape," per Sophie Cunningham

Fans are still hopeful that Caitlin Clark will return to the lineup and try to save the Fever's season. After all, she isn't the only player who has suffered from injury this season. Sophie Cunningham, who suffered a torn MCL, has also been ruled out for the campaign.

On the latest episode of her podcast, "Show Me Something," Cunningham shared that the Fever are trying to get Clark back to her game shape. She said that Indiana wants the superstar guard back to her peak form.

Returning this season without the proper precaution could not be beneficial for Caitlin Clark, especially since she's struggled to stay healthy all season. That said, an official communication regarding her return is awaited by fans.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

