Fever GM Amber Cox breaks silence on Caitlin Clark-led Fever's top 2 priorities heading into offseason

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 24, 2025 13:00 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Fever GM Amber Cox breaks silence on Caitlin Clark-led Fever's top 2 priorities heading into offseason. (Image Source: Getty)

Indiana Fever General Manager Amber Cox spoke candidly on Sunday about the franchise's top priorities heading into the offseason. Following the conclusion of the 2024 WNBA season, the Fever’s front office was determined to strengthen the roster around Caitlin Clark.

The challenge wasn’t just to make impactful additions but to do so while keeping the core trio of Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston intact. As it turned out, Indiana emerged as the most successful team in the league this offseason in terms of roster upgrades.

Reflecting on the trades and free-agent signings, Cox was direct in her assessment. She made it clear that re-signing Mitchell and acquiring Howard in free agency were non-negotiable priorities for the franchise.

"I think it was Day 1 when I got this job, Kelly and I were on the phone, and we had two things on our to-do list: re-sign Kelsey Mitchell and bring back Natasha Howard," Cox told IndyStar. "We have been focused on this day and this moment since the day we started this process."
The Fever’s front office didn’t just accomplish their top two priorities, they exceeded expectations, perhaps even their own. Through free agency, the Indiana-based franchise successfully brought in Sydney Colson, DeWanna Bonner and Brianna Turner to join Caitlin Clark.

Additionally, Indiana strengthened its roster further by acquiring Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown via trade. These major roster upgrades have positioned the Fever as strong contenders for a championship in the upcoming season.

Natasha Howard on choosing Indiana Fever in free agency

Veteran forward Natasha Howard shared her reasoning behind choosing the Indiana Fever in free agency. The two-time WNBA champion emphasized that her priority was finding a team where she could truly be happy while doing her job.

"I just wanted to be somewhere different," Howard told IndyStar. "It's not no hard feelings toward Dallas at all, nothing like that. I just wanted to be somewhere like, where I’m gonna be happy at."

Howard signed a one-year, $214,666 contract with the Fever and is set to play a crucial role for the team in the 2025 WNBA season. Her experience and leadership are also expected to have a significant impact on elevating Caitlin Clark’s game.

Edited by Atishay Jain
