Fever GM Amber Cox shares her feelings after executing on team's strategy on draft day: "Add more weapons to this potent offense"

Many wondered how Indiana Fever GM Amber Cox would approach the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday. Cox nailed the offseason by adding veterans Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson. Fever Nation wanted to see what the general manager would do for an encore.

With the No. 19th, 20th and 33rd picks in the draft, Cox selected Makayla Simpson, Bree Hall and Yvonne Ejim. The general manager said after the event:

“The name of the game tonight was to really shore up our defense, continue to bring in more versatility and continue to add more weapons to this potent offense.”

6-foot-2 Timpson has a 6-foot-10 wingspan and ended her career in Florida with the most double-doubles (47) in Seminoles history. Amber Cox said in the interview that the Fever scouts rated Timpson highly. They gladly took her after she fell on their lap at No. 19.

Bree Hall is another defensive stalwart Cox raved about. She played a key role in making Caitlin Clark work for every shot when Iowa lost to South Carolina 87-75 in the 2023 national women’s basketball championship. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley called Hall an “elite defender,” one who is in her top 5 defenders of all time.

Finally, Amber Cox drafted Yvonne Ejim to cap off the event. The 6-foot-2 guard was easily Gonzaga’s best defender over the last two years. Cox could see her having a future with the team if Ejim stays on the trajectory the Fever are predicting.

Fever coach Stephanie White confirms Amber Cox’s draft strategy

Unsurprisingly, Stephanie White worked closely with Amber Cox for months before the WNBA draft. As the new coach, White’s input likely held the biggest sway in the Indiana Fever’s draft strategy.

After the drafting of Makayla Timpson, Bree Hall and Yvonne Ejim, Cox had this to say to reporters:

“I think the most important thing for us is defensive versatility. Now, we know we have a lot of weapons on the offensive end of the floor, but on those nights when we’re not making shots, or when things are a little bit more difficult, we’ve got to be able to get stops, and we’ve got to get better in that area, no doubt about it.”

White and Cox looked like they improved the Indiana Fever’s defensive potential. On paper, the Fever is deep and versatile with a blend of youth and veterans. After an early exit in the playoffs last year, many are excited to see how they would fare with a retooled roster led by Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

