Fever GM makes her feelings clear on DeWanna Bonner parting ways

This past offseason, the Indiana Fever signed DeWanna Bonner in a blockbuster move that gave the team a valuable veteran. This week, however, after Bonner stepped away from the team on June 12 for personal reasons, it was announced that Indiana was waiving her.

In response, Fever general manager Amber Cox opened up on the situation while speaking with members of the press on Thursday. Indy Sports writer Chloe Peterson captured the moment on video, sharing it with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“As we got into the season, she just expressed that she didn't feel like it was a good fit for her," Cox said. "We talked through that ... and we just couldn't get it to a place where it felt good for her. ... I think as we were going through the process, it felt better for her to step away as we were sorting through what it was going to look like … it wasn’t a decision any of us made lightly.”

In addition to waiving Bonner, the team has re-signed Aari McDonald to a veteran minimum deal for the remainder of the season.

Last year, McDonald averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 assists per game on an efficient 40.3% from the floor.

"I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on" - DeWanna Bonner releases statement following split from Indiana Fever

Before Indiana Fever GM Amber Cox spoke with members of the press about the team parting ways with DeWanna Bonner on Thursday, the veteran forward released a statement on the split.

On Wednesday evening, ESPN relayed a statement from DeWanna Bonner, in which she thanked the Fever organization for allowing her to move on once she expressed that the fit between the two sides wasn't a good one.

"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise," Bonner said. "Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career.

"I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."

While some fans alleged that Bonner, who, according to ESPN, even went so far as to contemplate retirement when she realized the fit in Indiana wasn't a good one, quit on the team after being benched, she fired back in an Instagram post:

Considering the Fever were unable to find a deal to trade DeWanna Bonner, there's no telling where the vet will sign now that she's a free agent.

