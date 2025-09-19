"Fever gotta activate Caitlin Clark for semis": Fans crave for superstar's WNBA playoffs return after stunning first round win vs Dream 

The Indiana Fever stunned everybody after defeating the Atlanta Dream in their 2025 WNBA playoffs first-round series without Caitlin Clark. The Fever were also without Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, Chloe Bibby and Damaris Dantas.

It was one of the biggest upsets in recent memory in the playoffs. The Fever had the worst odds to win the title before the postseason tipped off, but on Thursday, they pulled the rabbit out of the hat in the last few seconds. Indiana trailed by five with 2:32 left, and it seemed like they were headed for a second consecutive first-round exit.

The Dream looked more composed and comfortable with their home crown behind them. However, the Fever chipped away, keeping it a one-possession game. They didn't let the Dream score a single point after the five-point lead and went on a 7-0 run to close the contest.

Right after the final whistle, Fever fans instantly craved for a Caitlin Clark return in the semis. The Fever superstar has been out since July and announced that her season ended on Sept. 5. Clark was limited to 13 games with multiple injuries. But with the season unexpectedly prolonging, the Fever fans expressed hope online of Clark's sensational comeback. Here's how they reacted:

Off Brand Kevin Love @sebbyD27 Fever gotta activate Caitlin Clark for the semis

j @clarkandari caitlin has to come back man.

Haize @Yuji1388683 @nosyone4 Caitlin is coming back next round

John Michaels @Pecker2002 Fever have to start listing Caitlin as “questionable” even if it’s just to mess with other teams scouting and game plan.

IG: branzino__ @branzino_ Now if Indiana unlocks Caitlin for this next series……

Raheim Singleton @RaheimSingleton @RachGall Wow...Just wow! Is the door totally closed for Caitlin Clark to return as this season gets deeper?

