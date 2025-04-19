Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and her sister react to Gavin Hoffman's major career news

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is gearing up for her debut season with the Fever. On Friday, she took to Instagram to react to news of her cousin, former Iowa tight end Gavin Hoffman's commitment to the Missouri Tigers.

Sophie Cunningham's sister also reacted to the story, accompanied by a six-word comment on her Instagram Story:

"so happy to have him HOME"

Hoffman will be joining a program that has deep ties to his family. His two cousins, Sophie and Lindey Cunningham, as well as his mother, played women's basketball at Missouri, while his aunt ran track and field.

He spent a season with the Hawkeyes and didn't have a fruitful freshman season as he struggled to get playing time. He was highly rated in high school and was ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Kansas for the 2024 season, according to 247Sports.

His cousin Sophie Cunningham was also on the move during the WNBA offseason. She was acquired by the Indiana Fever as part of a four-team trade from the Phoenix Mercury.

The deal saw the Fever get the Phoenix Mercury's No. 19 pick in the just-concluded WNBA draft and Jaelyn Brown from the Dallas Wings. She joined the Fever after spending six seasons in Phoenix, which drafted her in 2019 with the 13th pick.

Sophie Cunningham ready to play supporting cast in Caitlin Clark-led Fever

Sophie Cunningham was one of the experienced heads brought in to help build the Indiana Fever under Caitlin Clark. Cunningham spoke to US Weekly on March 28, where she shared how she would support Caitlin Clark.

“To me, it’s not about competition,” Cunningham said. “I’m about helping my teammates be their best selves. I’m all about being my best self. And I just feel like that if we can do that together, then great things are gonna happen.

"I’m gonna let [Caitlin Clark] be the star that she is, and she totally deserves it. If she needs me in the corner when I have a wide open three, then I’ll be there to support her."

Cunningham will get her first taste of action alongside Clark and her Fever teammates when they play the Washington Mystics (May 3) and the Atlanta Dream (May 10) in preseason. They begin the 2025 WNBA season with a home game against the Chicago Sky on May 17.

