Fever guard Sydney Colson makes hilarious comparison to Shyanne Sellers' on-court appearance

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson made a hilarious comparison between Shyanne Sellers and Jordan from "The Bernie Mac Show." Sellers was drafted by the WNBA’s newest team, the Golden State Valkyries, on Monday night. Golden State selected Shyanne with the 17th pick of the first round.

After the Valkyries selected Sellers, Colson made a hilarious comparison on X:

“I’m trippin or Sellers looks like Jordan from the Bernie Mac Show??” Colson wrote.

Colson is a veteran about to enter her 11th season in the league with the Fever. The 35-year-old guard has won two WNBA championships, going back-to-back with the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 and 2023. It’ll be interesting to see what she brings to this young Fever team in 2025.

Sellers was key for Maryland last season. She made 31 appearances for them, recording 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. In total, she played 130 games for Maryland through four seasons. She leaves as the only player in program history with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

Hopefully, Shyanne Sellers will fit in well with the Valkyries’ other rookies: Juste Jocyte (5th pick) and Kaitlyn Chen (30th pick). Jocyte is one of the highest-rated foreign prospects from this year’s draft. Meanwhile, Chen was solid for the Huskies last season, recording 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Shyanne Sellers’ father wanted her to be drafted by Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky

Shyanne Sellers was drafted by the Valkyries, but if it were up to her father, she would’ve been in Chicago. Her dad, Brad Sellers, shares a lot of history with the Windy City.

The Chicago Bulls drafted Brad with the ninth pick of the 1986 draft. While he didn’t get to enjoy the Bulls’ championship years with Michael Jordan, they gave him his start in the NBA.

The former Bulls forward gave a candid answer when speaking on what it would mean for his daughter to play in Chicago:

“It really brings you full circle,” Brad said. “She knows what the city of Chicago means to our family and what it has done for us. To see her come back, it would be a joy for me.”

Even if it’s not in Chicago, Shyanne Sellers has walked in her father’s footsteps and is now a professional basketball player. She has a lot of versatility in her game and is an excellent 3-point shooter, shooting 40.8% from downtown during her senior year.

It’ll be interesting to see how those skills translate to the WNBA.

