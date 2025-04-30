Fever HC Stephanie White makes light of sharing jersey number with Caitlin Clark: "Sat on the bench a lot"

Stephanie White might be new to the head coaching spot for the Indiana Fever, but her return is a homecoming for the former WNBA point guard. She is settling in to her new spot, preparing for her fifth year as a head coach in the league and her first with the Fever. After a busy offseason, the team is expected to put forth a good effort, led by superstar Caitlin Clark.

Stephanie White and Clark actually have more in common than they thought. During her time with the Indiana Fever as a player, White wore No. 22, the same as Clark wears for the team now. The coincidence is another piece of common ground to build their relationship on. While the Fever brought in mutliple new players in free agency and trades, White might have been their biggest addition.

During the Indiana Fever's media day on Wednesday, White was asked about the fact that she and Clark share the No. 22 jersey for the Fever. When asked about what her contributions to the team were as a player, White wasn't afraid to share the truth of her role in the league.

"I might know who that was," said White when asked if she remembered who the first No. 22 on the Fever was. "Yeah... I sat on the bench a lot... I played a lot of different roles."

White's light-hearted interaction with the Indiana media is a positive sign as she continues to integrate herself into her new team. The Fever have the talent to contend in the WNBA, but they are in need of a leader who can get the team to come together. Luckily for her, she has one of the brightest stars in the game to lead the way.

How far can Stephanie White lead Caitlin Clark and Co.?

The Indiana Fever have been identified as one of the teams ready to make the next jump in the WNBA this season, and Stephanie White is a big reason why. Her experience, both as a player and a coach, has allowed her to connect with her players and get the best out of them.

After an all-time start to her professional basketball career, Clark is looking to build on her rookie season success. As an individual, it's hard to identify where the first team All-NBA guard can improve. That leaves team success as the one area of her game she can improve.

The Fever are set up for success behind Clark. They brought in veteran free agents, including DeWanna Bonner, who they hope can play well alongside her. However, the season might come down to how much Stephanie White can get out of her roster as a coach.

