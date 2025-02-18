Fever HC Stephanie White outlines focus areas for Caitlin Clark's growth to mesh with revamped roster

As Caitlin Clark prepares for her second WNBA season, new coach Stephanie White has already identified what the 2024 Rookie of the Year should work on to get to the next level. Clark adjusted to the pace of the league on the go, but once she got the hang of it, better results started coming, especially after the Olympic break.

During a conversation with "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch" on Feb. 18, White was inquired about the next step in Clark's career. The former Connecticut Sun coach detailed what Clark figured last season and what she needs to work on in 2025.

"She's stronger, first and foremost. Again, she's got a lot of self awareness and she figured that out right away, like, 'I need to get stronger, I can't get knocked around as much,' so she's done a great job of getting in the weight room and really focusing on her areas that she needs to focus on in terms of strength; in terms of low-center gravity, time under tension, all of those things.

"You think the next step is efficiency. Not so many turnovers, higher field-goal percentage. She knows what's coming, you saw that throughout the course of last year... She's gonna see all kinds of coverages, she's gonna see all types of matchups. So for us, how to become a little bit more efficient. And whether that's angles of attacks, not avoiding contact, different cadences in dribble and different cadences in footwork and different finishes around the rim," White said.

White also mentioned that the organization's job was to surround Clark with the right pieces to maximize her talents and put her closer to a championship, which they did.

Stephanie White compares Caitlin Clark to pop superstar

After breaking several records in her first WNBA season, continuing her college success, it's anybody's guess how high Caitlin Clark's popularity will be after the 2025 season. Stephanie White believes her player will attract more attention, but Clark knows how to handle the popularity. White even compared the guard to Taylor Swift.

"She understands the big picture," said White about Clark's mindset when it comes to her popularity. "She tries to live her life in a very authentic way. But she's very much Taylor Swift 2.0."

Coach Stephanie White and Caitlin Clark carry high expectations coming into the 2025 season and fans are excited to see what's next for the Fever duo.

