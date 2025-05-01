Fever HC Stephanie White reveals surprising demand Caitlin Clark made from her

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White opened up about a surprising request from Caitlin Clark ahead of the upcoming WNBA season. White revealed it to ESPN reporter Alexa Philipou, who was present at the team's training camp at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

During a conversation on the "NBA Today" show with Malika Andrews on Wednesday, Philipou shared what Clark told her and what she asked White.

"One of the things that she (Caitlin Clark) mentioned to me today is that, right after the Fever hired new head coach Stephanie White, one of the first things that Clark did with the staff was sit down in the film room," Philipou said.

"And they really dissected her game film to be able to figure out what were the areas that she really need to work on. And White actually told me that Clark asked for the scout report that they used against her when White was with the (Connecticut) Sun last year."

Clark is entering her second year in the WNBA and is eager to improve on her performance last season. The Fever will face the Chicago Sky in their season opener on May 17, and it will be interesting to see how Clark develops her game further.

Stephanie White praised Caitlin Clark's work style ahead of the 2025 season

Stephanie White spoke glowingly of Caitlin Clark's dedication to her work during a media briefing at the Fever's training camp.

"I think first and foremost, I knew about her from afar," White said to reporters on Wednesday. "But just seeing her on a daily basis, just the way she works, we talk about work ethic a lot, but work style is another thing. She doesn’t waste reps.

"She literally does embody the, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything.' She approaches it with such discipline that she doesn't waste time, and I appreciate that. And so it's been nice and refreshing being in the gym with her."

With White and Clark having already forged a good relationship, the league could see an even better version of the reigning Rookie of the Year next season. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in 2024.

