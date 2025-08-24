Fever Injury Report: Stephanie White reveals crucial recovery details of Caitlin Clark, Odyssey Sims & sidelined stars ahead of Lynx clash

The Indiana Fever injury situation report was given by coach Stephanie White. Ahead of the Fever game against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, she revealed crucial recovery details of Caitlin Clark, Odyssey Sims, as well as other sidelined players.
White said regarding Odyssey Sims:
“Obviously, kind of an injury report. Odyssey, she was probable today. Participated in the shoot around. Yeah, I mean, I do anticipate her play. I don't know how many minutes at one time she is going to play. … So, I anticipate her playing, and we'll watch her and make sure that we go for shorter bursts and hope she's ready to go.”
She mentioned Caitlin Clark:
“And Caitlin obviously kind of participated in team activities here for the first time,” White said when asked about the progress of the 2024 Rookie of the Year. “Yeah, I mean, it was a good step because she got out there on the floor with us for the first time.”
On the other Fever injury report list, she disclosed the status of Chloe Bibby. She said that Bibby didn’t travel with the team as her injury return timeline was uncertain.
Caitlin Clark has been out since July 15 with groin and ankle issues. She participated in Sunday’s shootaround and went through non-contact drills.
Sims, who’s on a hardship contract to help fill the Fever injury void, sustained an injury late in the game against the Lynx on Friday. She limped off in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.
Other players on the Fever injury list include Sophie Cunningham (right knee MCL tear - season ending), Sydney Colson (torn left ACL - season ending) and Aari McDonald (broken right foot - season ending).
What’s next following Fever injury report?
The Indiana Fever injury report has seen its promising season derail. While they would hope to make it to the playoffs for the second season, wins against the Lynx and Storm (Wednesday) are much needed.
The Fever must continue preparing for games as if Clark won’t be available. They’ve done great, leaning on players like Kelsey Mitchell, who’s already stepped up with big scoring nights, to carry the offensive load.