Fever insider believes Caitlin Clark has stretched her three-point range in Year 2

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are just around the corner from opening the 2025 WNBA season next week. As the team prepares for opening day, fans and media have been tuned into Clark as she enters year two of her career.

Sports Illustrated WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg went to social media Saturday as the Indiana Fever played against the Atlanta Dream in their final preseason game to express the differences that he sees in Clark this season.

"I think Caitlin Clark may have even increased her range. She is shooting the deep ones like they are nothing," Lundberg wrote on X.

Clark has been known for her logo 3-point shooting ability since her college career at Iowa. This preseason, fans got a taste of her elite shooting ability during the Indiana Fever's preseason game against the Brazil national team.

The Fever played Brazil on Iowa's homecourt, where Clark relived a deja vu moment of hitting a deep three off the left side of the logo. It was the same shot and same place where Clark set the NCAA scoring record.

Clark led the WNBA last season with 122 three-pointers made in a season. The rest of the league will have to figure out how to guard Clark this season and force her off the three-point line, especially if her range has extended.

Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner form an impressive 3-point attack

The Indiana Fever already held the league leader in 3-pointers made last season with Clark, as well as the league's second-best 3-point percentage shooter in Lexie Hull. But now with DeWanna Bonner, Indiana has put together an even scarier shooting team.

Bonner and Clark played against each other several times last year, with Clark's first and last games of the season coming against the Connecticut Sun. Bonner told reporters on Thursday that it's better to be on a team with Clark than against her.

"Just feeding off her energy and her will to win. She wants to win and that's been really fun and getting to run around with her is defonitely better than chasing her around," Bonner said.

Bonner and Clark each knocked down a 3-pointer during their final preseason game against the Atlanta Dream. The duo will be a pairing to watch this regular season as the hope with bringing Bonner to Indiana is for the team to make a deep run into the playoffs after a first round exit last year.

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More