Fever President marvels at Caitlin Clark going above and beyond 10× WNBA All-Star's offseason grind

Caitlin Clark hasn't had a break from playing basketball since the summer of 2023, when she entered her senior year at Iowa. Following her WNBA Rookie of the Year performance last season, Clark spent her first true break living a normal life with an occasional celebrity pop-up.

Yet, what impressed Indiana Fever President Kelly Krauskopf is that no matter what event Clark attended, she always made time to get back in the gym to train.

Krauskopf compared Clark to 10x WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings in a interview with ESPN's Alexa Philippou on Tuesday in Philippou's latest story on how Clark used the offseason to get stronger and reset.

"I didn't think I'd find anyone that'd worked as hard as Tamika Catchings did in the offseason. Caitlin Clark is every bit as much and more," Krauskopf said.

Catchings was selected by the Indiana Fever with the third pick in 2001 and played with the franchise from 2002-2016. She became one of the organization's all-time players, winning five Defensive Player of the Year awards, one MVP, and a Finals MVP after leading the team to a title in 2012.

It's high praise from the Fever president to place Clark in that conversation. However, Clark is well on her way to carving out her own successful career in Indiana after a record-setting rookie season where she led the league in assists and earned All-WNBA First Team honors.

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is among the favorites to win WNBA MVP in 2025

Caitlin Clark finished a successful rookie season, but made it clear that there was room for improvement as she entered the offseason. Clark finished her rookie season fourth in MVP voting and, with a chance to reset and get stronger in the break, could be in the running to take the title from 2024 recipient A'ja Wilson.

According to Philippou's latest story, Clark is the ESPN BET favorite to win MVP this season.

The Indiana Fever have retooled this offseason to give Clark an improved roster with veteran championship players who have the experience to win in the playoffs. The Fever reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, but were eliminated in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.

Clark and the Indiana Fever are aiming to win their first championship since Tamika Catchings led the team to the title in 2012. The Fever open the season on Saturday against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

