"Fever really threatened KLS and Wallace to leave" - WNBA fans react as Kristy Wallace opts to sit out 2025 season spurning Caitlin Clark-led roster

The Indiana Fever has been the hottest team in the WNBA offseason. However, this time, they made the rounds for rather odd reasons, as Australian guard Kristy Wallace announced that she would sit out the 2025 WNBA season.

Of course, it didn't take long before the fans shared their thoughts on this matter, with most of them sharing mixed reviews about her decision:

"Kristy Wallace sitting out of the 2025 WNBA season is huge for the Fever. We got salary cap open to sign a draft pick. Thank you for your service KW!" One fan wrote.

"Hope she is doing well mentally and physically," a concerned fan claimed.

"They told her we done want you or need you on the team so she sits out because they wanted kick her off the team," another fan stated.

"Umm... OK then... What does that mean?? Like, we free up some money, right??" A Fever fan wondered.

"Yesterday Lou Lopez Senechal chose to sit out. Today Kristy Wallace. I wonder why," another one chimed in.

Neither Wallace nor the team disclosed the reasons behind this decision. Wallace thanked the team for their support in a statement:

“This has not been an easy decision for me, but one that I make knowing it is what is in my best interest at this time,” Wallace said.

“I would like to thank the Fever organization for working with me throughout this process, giving me both time and consideration, and for their support of my decision. I look forward to cheering the team on from afar during this upcoming season.”

The Indiana Fever are still a legitimate contender

Despite this shocking turn of events, the Indiana Fever should still be in a position to contend for the WNBA championship next season.

Wallace averaged 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 27 appearances for the Fever, so her absence shouldn't move the needle that much in terms of production.

The Fever already had a strong foundation with Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and Damiris Dantas.

They also added proven veterans like DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson. With a new coaching staff in place, this team should be a legitimate threat to end up on top next season.

