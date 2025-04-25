Fever rookie Makayla Timpson makes dunking response to Natasha Howard's remarks

Indiana Fever rookie Makayla Timpson gave a three-word reply to Natasha Howard’s dunking remark. Howard shared Timpson’s picture on her story and asked her to dunk the ball.

Ad

“Gone head and dunk that 😂,” Howard wrote.

Makayla Timpson gave a hilarious response to the WNBA veteran, saying:

“Waiting on you 😂😬.”

Check out their interaction below:

Makayla Timpson's reply to Natasha Howard

The Fever drafted Timpson with the 19th pick of the second round during the 2025 WNBA Draft. She enters the league following a stellar college career with the Florida State Seminoles. Timpson made 131 appearances for Florida, recording 13.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 56.8% from the field.

Ad

Trending

During her senior year, Timpson recorded 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game. She took the Seminoles to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to the No. 3-seeded LSU Tigers.

Natasha Howard, who challenged Timpson to dunk the ball, will enter her 12th season in the WNBA in May. Howard has won three WNBA titles, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in her career. She won Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and has been named to two All-Defensive 1st teams.

Ad

Both Howard and Timpson stand at 6-foot-2. Seeing all that the 33-year-old has accomplished, Makayla could learn a thing or two while playing with her in Indiana. The 22-year-old boasts a 6'10" wingspan and will be a force to be reckoned with in the paint.

Timpson's ability to tower over her opponents makes her an exciting addition to this young Fever squad. It'll be interesting to see what they have in store for us in May.

Ad

"A lot of fun things": Makayla Timpson on what Fever fans can expect from her game

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the 2025 WNBA Draft, Makayla Timpson was asked what Indiana Fever fans can expect from her game. She replied:

"A lot of fun things, you know. Hopefully, I can go in there and block a lot of shots, you know. And just do the things that I did here, to perfection. Just blocking shots, rebounding, just defending, being a great teammate, and just working hard."

Timpson also expressed her excitement to play with Caitlin Clark and believes that she's a great point guard. It'll be interesting to see how they link up on the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More