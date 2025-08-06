Fever's $214,466 forward nearly bursts out laughing after reporter's questions on Sophie Cunningham's d**do incident

Fever forward Natasha Howard nearly burst out laughing during Indiana's post-game press conference on Tuesday. Her reaction stemmed from a reporter's question to Kelsey Mitchell about a d**do incident involving Sophie Cunningham during their loss to the Sparks.A fan posted a clip from the press conference on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out Howard, who is on a one-year, $214,466 contract, trying to suppress her laughter as a reporter asked about the incident.&quot;They got asked about the d**do thrown on the court and Natasha Howard was holding back laughter 😭,&quot; the fan captioned the post.In the video, Howard tried to stifle her laughter by looking down at the floor and even covering her mouth with a towel at one point. Mitchell, however, appeared unfazed by the question and responded candidly.&quot;We don't know who those people are, we get a product,&quot; Mitchell said. &quot;You'd like to think that you come and play the game if people wanna see us play, I think it's just as simple. So I hope those guys apologize sooner rather than later.&quot;This marks the third such incident in the past three weeks. The latest occurred during the Fever’s game against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena, when a s*x toy was thrown onto the court in the second quarter, landing in the paint near guard Cunningham.LA Sparks coach Lynne Roberts also addressed the incident after the game, expressing her displeasure.&quot;I think it’s ridiculous, it’s dumb, it’s stupid,” Roberts said. “It’s also dangerous and players’ safety is number one. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it’s really stupid.&quot;Sophie Cunningham humorously revisits her earlier tweet about the d**do incident after the Fever's recent lossThe Fever suffered their first loss in five games on Tuesday against the Sparks. However, despite a closely fought contest, the game was shrouded by the d**do incident, which occurred in the second quarter.A recurring incident, Cunningham had discussed it on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month.&quot;Stop throwing d**dos on the court … you’re going to hurt one of us,&quot; she tweeted.The guard hilariously revisited her tweet on Tuesday, after the s*x toy was directed at her during the game.&quot;This did NOT age well,&quot; she wrote.The first incident occurred in July during a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, before it happened again on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. Last night marked the third time it has happened in the WNBA this season.