Fever's $214,466 forward nearly bursts out laughing after reporter's questions on Sophie Cunningham's d**do incident

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 06, 2025 12:39 GMT
Fever forward Natasha Howard nearly burst out laughing during Indiana's post-game press conference on Tuesday.

Fever forward Natasha Howard nearly burst out laughing during Indiana's post-game press conference on Tuesday. Her reaction stemmed from a reporter's question to Kelsey Mitchell about a d**do incident involving Sophie Cunningham during their loss to the Sparks.

A fan posted a clip from the press conference on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out Howard, who is on a one-year, $214,466 contract, trying to suppress her laughter as a reporter asked about the incident.

"They got asked about the d**do thrown on the court and Natasha Howard was holding back laughter 😭," the fan captioned the post.

In the video, Howard tried to stifle her laughter by looking down at the floor and even covering her mouth with a towel at one point. Mitchell, however, appeared unfazed by the question and responded candidly.

"We don't know who those people are, we get a product," Mitchell said. "You'd like to think that you come and play the game if people wanna see us play, I think it's just as simple. So I hope those guys apologize sooner rather than later."
This marks the third such incident in the past three weeks. The latest occurred during the Fever’s game against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena, when a s*x toy was thrown onto the court in the second quarter, landing in the paint near guard Cunningham.

LA Sparks coach Lynne Roberts also addressed the incident after the game, expressing her displeasure.

"I think it’s ridiculous, it’s dumb, it’s stupid,” Roberts said. “It’s also dangerous and players’ safety is number one. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it’s really stupid."
Sophie Cunningham humorously revisits her earlier tweet about the d**do incident after the Fever's recent loss

The Fever suffered their first loss in five games on Tuesday against the Sparks. However, despite a closely fought contest, the game was shrouded by the d**do incident, which occurred in the second quarter.

A recurring incident, Cunningham had discussed it on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month.

"Stop throwing d**dos on the court … you’re going to hurt one of us," she tweeted.

The guard hilariously revisited her tweet on Tuesday, after the s*x toy was directed at her during the game.

"This did NOT age well," she wrote.

The first incident occurred in July during a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, before it happened again on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. Last night marked the third time it has happened in the WNBA this season.

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Krutik Jain
