Fever's $85,000 new acquisition sums up training and bonding with Caitlin Clark and others with lighthearted caption

The Indiana Fever made a lot of changes to their team this offseason, going all-in on Caitlin Clark after she led the franchise back to the playoffs. One of the Fever's recent acquisitions joked about the team's bonding ahead of training camp next week.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Fever's official account uploaded a photo from Monday's practice. It featured Clark, Lexie Hull, Brianna Turner, Sydney Colson and player development coach Keith Porter. They were having a good laugh, with the account asking their followers to add a caption.

Turner, who knew what happened in the photo, had a lighthearted comment. She joked about finally taking a water break after a hard day of practice under coach Porter.

Ad

Trending

"Smile if you're ready for a water break," Turner wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brianna Turner is one of several veterans signed by the Indiana Fever this offseason. Turner joined the Fever on a one-year, $85,000 deal. She brings experience off the bench, guiding a potential championship-contending team led by Caitlin Clark.

Other players joining the Fever include DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard. All three players have a total of seven WNBA championships, giving Indiana some jolt ahead of a promising campaign.

The Fever also acquired Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury and Jaelyn Brown from the Dallas Wings. They have a combination of youth and experience led by new head coach Stephanie White, who returned to Indiana after stints in college basketball and two years with the Connecticut Sun.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark will look to build on her fantastic first season in the WNBA, which culminated in winning the Rookie of the Year award. She even finished fourth in the MVP voting behind A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Caitlin Clark's impact seen in shocking jersey sales list

Caitlin Clark's impact seen in shocking jersey sales list. (Photo: IMAGN)

There's no denying that Caitlin Clark had a lot of impact on the popularity of women's basketball and the WNBA. Clark is one of the faces of the league, and it's evident in Fanatics' basketball jersey sales from September to November 2024.

Ad

Clark had the second-highest-selling jersey on the platform just behind Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. She outsold some of the biggest names in the NBA, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic.

Expand Tweet

It's even more impressive because the sales happened at the start of the NBA season, and the WNBA season was over. It will be interesting to see if Clark's overall merchandise sales top the list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More