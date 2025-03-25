Fever's $90,000 star reacts after Paige Bueckers goes crazy in her final home game: "Would loved if Paige started singing Thank You For It All"

UConn's Paige Bueckers dominated the Huskies' second-round matchup against South Dakota State in her final game at Gampel Pavillion. Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson reacted to Bueckers' performance and even joked about the guard's postgame message.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Colson shared that she watched UConn beat the living daylights out of South Dakota State. She tuned in until the end when the 23-year-old guard addressed the crowd at the Gampel Pavillion in what was the final home game of her collegiate career.

"I would loved if Paige woulda took that mic and started singing Thank You For It All by Marvin Sapp," Colson tweeted.

Sydney Colson took some time off to watch the women's NCAA tournament on Monday night. Colson had a busy day, arriving in Indiana for the first time since signing a one-year, $90,000 contract to join the Fever after three years with the Las Vegas Aces.

The two-time WNBA champion wasn't disappointed, as Paige Bueckers put on a dominant showing against South Dakota State. Bueckers finished with 34 points, three rebounds and four assists. She's primed and ready for the Sweet 16, which will be held at the Spokane Arena in Washington state.

UConn faces the Oklahoma Sooners in the Sweet 16. The Sooners dispatched FGCU 81-58 in the first round before outclassing Iowa 96-62 in the second.

Bueckers, in her final year of eligibility, will turn pro next month when she enters the 2025 WNBA Draft.

She's looking to end her collegiate career by helping the Huskies win their first national championship since 2016 when they had stars like Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Kia Nurse, Katie Lou Samuelson and Gabby Williams.

Paige Bueckers is the likely No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers is the likely No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. (Photo: IMAGN)

Paige Bueckers is the consensus No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA Draft. The Dallas Wings own the pick and will likely select the UConn star, not just because of her skills on the court, but her potential off the court as an overall brand.

However, The IX Sports' Howard Megdal reported that there are rumblings about Bueckers potentially holding off turning pro. The CBA negotiations play a huge factor, as the salary increase won't happen until the 2026 WNBA season.

It means Bueckers could be locked into a four-year rookie deal that's below her worth on and off the court. She's signed to Unrivaled and could sit out the entire year, which could put pressure on the league and the union to finalize the CBA.

