Fever's DeWanna Bonner gives back to her hometown with exclusive basketball camp for young girls

Two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner, now with the Indiana Fever, announced Wednesday that she will host a basketball skills camp for young girls at her alma mater, Fairfield High Preparatory School in Alabama.

Bonner shared details of the exclusive camp on Instagram and encouraged girls from first through 12th grade to participate. The camp is scheduled for April 5, and according to her post, spots are limited.

"You asked, and we answered! I’m excited to announce that the DeWanna Bonner Basketball Skills Camp is officially happening! Join me on April 5th for an exclusive basketball camp, where I’ll be partnering with my alma mater, the Fairfield Lady Tigers," she announced on Instagram.

Interested participants can find more details on Bonner's website.

The 37-year-old attended Fairfield High Preparatory School in Fairfield, Alabama, where she played for the Lady Tigers. She went on to have a successful collegiate career at Auburn before the Phoenix Mercury selected her with the No. 5 pick in the 2009 WNBA draft.

Bonner won a WNBA championship as a rookie with Phoenix and played a key starting role in the Mercury's 2014 title run, led by Diana Taurasi.

The 6-foot-4 Bonner has been named a WNBA All-Star six times, most recently last season with the Connecticut Sun.

On Feb. 2, the 15-year veteran signed a one-year deal with the Fever, reuniting her with former Connecticut coach Stephanie White in Indiana.

DeWanna Bonner had several suitors before choosing Indiana

DeWanna Bonner's signing with the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever has been regarded as one of the biggest moves of the WNBA offseason. Several analysts now consider Indiana a title contender.

According to WNBA insiders Ben Pickman and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, Bonner had multiple suitors this offseason, including the Phoenix Mercury, where she won two championships, and the Minnesota Lynx, last season’s WNBA Finals runner-up.

The insiders reported that Bonner ultimately chose Indiana because she believed the Fever gave her the best chance to win a third championship.

Bonner will add depth to Indiana’s frontcourt, which includes 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston and recently acquired three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard.

