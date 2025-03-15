Fever's ex-coach Christie Sides all smiles as she drops heartfelt 2-word reaction while enjoying boat day with friends

Former Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides was all smiles in a picture she posted on her Instagram on Saturday. Sides seems to be in good spirits despite losing her job in October. The picture shared by Sides shows her kicking back and relaxing as she enjoyed a boat day in the company of her friends.

She gave a heartfelt reaction to the picture shared on her Instagram and wrote:

“♥️MY KREWE ♥️”

Check out her Instagram story below:

Christie Sides' story on Instagram

Sides coached the Indiana Fever for two seasons before the team decided to let her go on Oct. 27. She led the team through 80 games and managed to win 33 resulting in a final record of 33-47. It is worth noting that Sides made a big leap with the Fever after drafting Caitlin Clark in 2024.

The Fever finished 10th in 2023, a year before they drafted Clark. Caitlin’s arrival saw the team improve by leaps and bounds as she led them to the sixth seed (20-20).

Unfortunately, the Fever failed to do anything significant in the playoffs and were swept in the first round. A few days later, the team decided to part ways with Sides and hired Stephanie White as the new head coach on Nov. 1.

Christie Sides made a graceful remark after being let go by Indiana Fever

A few short hours after she was released, Christie Sides took to X and sent out a graceful message in light of the new situation in Indiana:

“Leave it better than you found it.✌️” Sides wrote on Twitter.

Before Sides arrived in Indiana, the team hadn’t been to the playoffs in eight years. However, within two seasons, she turned the ship around and made them a .500 team while leading them to the playoffs. This is all we need to know to understand that Sides did indeed leave the Fever better than when she found it.

Heading into their first season without Sides, the Indiana Fever will be led by Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, both players averaged 19.2 points per game last season. They also have a strong supporting crew made up of Aliya Boston, NaLyssa Smith, Sophie Cunningham, and more.

The Fever have not looked this promising in quite some time, which has the Indiana fans excited for what awaits them during the 2025 WNBA season. It’ll be interesting to see what the team achieves without Christie Sides.

