Fever's Kelsey Mitchell pens true heartfelt birthday wish for mom, Cheryl: "Shown me in every way how to stand on all 10" 

Kelsey Mitchell celebrated her mother Cheryl’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media. On Friday, the Indiana Fever guard posted a series of Instagram stories that featured photos with her twin sister, Chelsea, and their mother.She expressed her admiration by penning down touching captions:“Happy birthday to you mama … you’ve shown me in EVERY way, how to stand on all 10 as a woman! I love you eternally for that!”“The realest… yo kids got yo back forEVER. HAPPY BORN DAY, stink! MORE life.”Credits: Instagram (@kelz_hoop)Credits: Instagram (@kelz_hoop)Mitchell concluded her story spree by sharing a family photo that included Cheryl, Chelsea, and her older twin brothers. She captioned it:“We all we got. … We all we need. … MAMA, you are appreciated!”Credits: Instagram (@kelz_hoop)Kelsey Mitchell will have the chance to grace the court on this special day, as the Fever are scheduled to be hosted by the Dallas Wings on Friday at the American Airlines Center.Kelsey Mitchell enters the game in excellent form, recording seven games with at least 20 points in July. She appeared to save the best for last, delivering a season-high 35-point outing in the Fever’s 93-78 victory over the Chicago Sky on July 27.Kelsey Mitchell receives shoutout from Devin BookerKelsey Mitchell had a memorable July, leading the league in scoring, with 20.2 points per game, as the Indiana Fever notched up eight wins in 12 outings. She also earned her third consecutive All-Star selection, participating in the July 19 showcase.Mitchell capped off the month with a special moment of recognition from Devin Booker. On July 27, during the Chicago Sky’s Barbie Game Day matchup, she laced up Booker’s signature Nike Book 1s in the “Desert Camo” colorway and delivered a season-high 35-point performance on a staggering 63.2% shooting.Booker highlighted the achievement on Instagram story, giving Mitchell a shoutout for rocking his sneakers and celebrating her milestone game.“@kelz_hoop first one in them 35 piece,” Booker captioned his story.Mitchell’s performance earned her a spot in the Indiana Fever’s history books, becoming the first player in franchise history to score 35 points in under 30 minutes.