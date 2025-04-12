Fever's Kelsey Mitchell shares unfiltered opinion on NIL money and her loyalty to Indiana

Kelsey Mitchell returned to Indiana to play at least one more season with the Fever after being tagged at the start of the 2025 WNBA offseason. The veteran guard was a key factor in the team’s turnaround last season, helping them make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

She signed a one-year, $249,244 deal with the Indiana Fever, remaining at Gainbridge Fieldhouse through the upcoming season. In a conversation with UNINTERRUPTED about the future of women’s basketball, Mitchell joined high-profile players such as Nneka Ogwumike, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and others.

Speaking about name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, Mitchell offered her perspective on how players should sometimes value being loved over being paid.

"If I can give or drop any form of advise based off experience, is that all money is not good money," she said. "And I mean that literally. I've seen myself in situations where I had to figure out if I wanted to come back to Indy, I had to figure out what was best for me."

"I lost my parent, so it was like, figuring out what I needed, figuring out that you have to go where you're literally loved. Go where you're loved and not tolerated because all money is not good money." (17:03)

Kelsey Mitchell was drafted by the Fever in the 2018 WNBA draft. She has grown more valuable each season, recording a career-best offensive campaign in 2024, averaging 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Kelsey Mitchell has high expectations ahead of Fever's 2025 season

Kelsey Mitchell is preparing for a new WNBA campaign with the Indiana Fever. After a busy offseason, the Fever are eager to advance past the first round of the playoffs and aspire to win a championship.

During an interview on "Just Women's Sports" over the weekend — while attending the Final Four college basketball games in Tampa, Florida — Mitchell shared who she was most excited to play with in 2025.

"I would have to say DeWanna Bonner from a legend. Like, it's just like I've never. She's won so much with DT [Diana Taurasi]; she's one of the ones that not a lot of people I think talk about as far as winning is concerned."

More than that, Mitchell said she intends to mentor Caitlin Clark as much as possible during the guard’s second year in the league. Per ESPN's WNBA futures, the Fever have the second-best odds to win the 2025 championship.

