Fever's Sophie Cunningham drops 1-word reaction to Kevin Durant's teammate Collin Gillespie's big night in stunning comeback

The Phoenix Suns were in big need of a win after a disappointing outing vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. On Tuesday, they hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in a back-and-forth matchup that came down to the very wire. The Suns managed to secure a 119-117 victory over the Timberwolves.

Notably, the game featured an unlikely hero for Mike Budenholzer's team. With less than a minute remaining, Kevin Durant found backup guard Collin Gillespie wide-open for a three-pointer. The Villanova product knocked down the shot, putting the Suns up by five points.

That's why even fellow hooper Sophie Cunningham tipped his hat to him. Following the game, Fever's Cunningham took to IG to show how proud she was of Gillespie for knocking down such a big shot:

"YESSIR," she wrote with clapping hands emojis when she shared a clip of Gillespie's huge shot.

Via Sophie Cunningham's IG (Credits: @sophie_cham Instagram)

Sophie Cunningham chose the Phoenix Suns over Unrivaled

Sophie Cunningham has just joined Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, but her ties to Phoenix run deep. Besides playing for the Phoenix Mercury for six years, she's also served as an analyst for the Suns, which is why she even had to turn down an offer to join the new women's basketball 3-on-3 tournament, Unrivaled:

"I did get asked to be a part of it. I respectfully declined it just because I asked to do broadcasting for the Suns and so the money situation, I'm making more in broadcasting than that right now," Cunningham told The Mirror.

Nevertheless, she still expects to be a part of the league at some point in the future, but she's more than satisfied with her side gig as an analyst for the Suns:

"Unrivaled has been amazing. I think I will be a part of it in the next couple of years, so I am excited about that. But I'm happy with what I'm doing right now. I need to get healed up a little bit, but those girls are holding it down and they're doing a great job," she continued.

Cunningham was one of many flashy additions the Fever made this offseason, and it shows that this team is fully committed and firmly thinks they can make a championship run right now.

