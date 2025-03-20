Fever's Sophie Cunningham drops 2-word reaction on beachside vacation 

Sophie Cunningham is enjoying the most during the offseason, currently traveling on a beachside vacation. She recently gave fans an insight into her holiday through numerous social media activities, showcasing how she spends her downtime.

The Indiana Fever guard shared a picture of her cousins wrapped in towels in one of her Instagram stories, presumably shielding themselves from the sun. In contrast, her subsequent story featured her sunbathing in a swimsuit. To further emphasize this difference in behavior, Cunningham captioned the second story:

“verse me”

Credits: Instagram (@sophie_cham)

Indiana Fever supporters have embraced Cunningham since the team announced her acquisition. The fanbase has contributed to a drastic increase in her social media presence. Additionally, her latest Instagram post has become her most-liked post since July 2024. This showcases the growing excitement among Indiana fans surrounding her arrival.

Sophie Cunningham compares herself to Sabrina Carpenter in her Fever role

Sophie Cunningham is thrilled to share the locker room with her new backcourt partner, Caitlin Clark. Excited to team up with the 2024 Rookie of the Year, Cunningham used a pop culture analogy involving Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift to explain her role alongside Clark.

"I told people upstairs I will be her Sabrina Carpenter any day to her Taylor Swift. I am so excited for this. I just think that she's a great human too. She's got a lot of pressure [on her shoulders] and a lot of eyes on her and she just nails it so gracefully and she's just a great human so I'm just excited to be a part of something like that,” Cunningham praised the sharpshooter.

Cunningham's excitement for playing alongside Clark does not come as a surprise as she has previously expressed admiration for the young star.

“Caitlin Clark's been killing it. I'm a huge fan, and I never say that. But I think it's fun what she's doing,” Sophie said on a podcast in September 2024.

Cunningham will begin a new chapter in her career as she is set to play for a second team for the first time in her career. During her six-season stint with the Phoenix Mercury, she averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

With Clark expected to elevate her scoring in her second campaign, Sophie Cunningham could see a career high in assists. She could likely surpass her 2.1 per game mark from 2023.

