With the WNBA season still a few months away, new Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is soaking up the excitement of March Madness. On Thursday, she shared a photo on Instagram of a massive crowd watching the tournament at an outdoor pub.

Cunningham, who starred in four seasons at the University of Missouri before being picked 13th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2019 WNBA Draft, shared her enthusiasm in her Instagram Stories with the caption:

“THE MADNESS HAS STARTED.”

Fever's Sophie Cunningham drops 4-word hype reaction for March Madness

During her college career, Cunningham earned numerous accolades, including Third-Team All-American honors from the AP and USBWA in 2019, three consecutive First-Team All-SEC selections from 2017 to 2019, SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC All-Freshman Team honors in 2016 and recognition as a McDonald’s All-American in 2015.

However, her Missouri Tigers aren’t part of this year’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The favorites to watch this year include defending champions South Carolina, Texas, USC and UCLA. The star-packed UConn Huskies are in the mix as well.

Sophie Cunningham reveals reaction after being traded to Fever

Sophie Cunningham is set to join forces with several March Madness legends — including former Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark — after being traded to the Indiana Fever from the Phoenix Mercury.

The Fever acquired Cunningham and the No. 19 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft from Phoenix in a four-team deal.

Recalling how she found out about the trade, Cunningham said earlier this month:

“You guys will learn that if I’m not in the gym, I’m normally by the pool,” Cunningham said (per IndyStar). “I was actually poolside when I found out, and there’s a lot of emotions just because I have been out there so long.”

“To be honest, my original thought was ‘Heck yeah, we’re about to go win a championship.’”

Last season, Cunningham averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game for a Mercury squad that was eliminated in the first round by the Minnesota Lynx.

Aside from acquiring Cunningham, the Fever also re-signed Kelsey Mitchell and added title-winning veterans Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson to strengthen their young core.

