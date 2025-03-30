Fever's Sophie Cunningham mixes martinis & protein while turning heads in stylish black look in NYC

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham turned heads as she mixed protein and martinis at a Quest Nutrition event in NYC on Saturday. Cunningham shared a glimpse of her protein martinis on Instagram along with videos of her spending time with fans. The event took place at Stumble Inn, a sports bar in New York City.

Cunningham also posted a video of her snacking on Quest Nutrition’s loaded taco tortilla-style protein chips and called them her favorite. Cunningham looked stylish in a black cropped top, black shorts, a black jacket and black ankle boots.

Cunningham's Instagram stories from Quest Nutrition's event in NYC (image credit: instagram/questnutrition)

More of Cunningham's stories from Quest Nutrition's event (image credit: instagram/sophie_cham)

Cunningham was traded to Indiana on Feb. 2 in a four-team deal involving the Phoenix Mercury, Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun. The Fever sent NaLyssa Amisth and rights to a third-round 2027 draft pick to the Mercury.

She is set to enter her seventh season in the WNBA. Cunningham has spent her entire career with Phoenix, making 182 appearances for the team. She averaged 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on 42.2 % shooting, including 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Her numbers may not stand out, but Cunningham’s experience and key contributions off the bench would likely make her an important part of Indiana's rotation next season. It’ll be interesting to see what she achieves next to Caitlin Clark.

"I'm not surprised by it”: Sophie Cunningham on Indiana Fever having 41 televised games in 2025

The WNBA’s national television schedule was announced on March 20. As expected, the Indiana Fever will have the most nationally televised games, with 41 of 44 matchups on TV.

During a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Sophie Cunningham said that she’s not surprised by the national exposure given to Indiana.

“I'm not surprised by it," Cunningham said. "I think this is what all teams deserve, but for us to kind of be the first team to do that, I think it's awesome. I think it's a great way to expand the women's game.

“It's a great way to inspire the next generation of young athletes, of boys and girls, and I just think that the more people actually watch our games or come to a game, they fall in love with it.”

With 33, the Las Vegas Aces will have the second-most nationally televised games, followed by the defending champions, the New York Liberty, with 32. It remains to be seen what Cunningham and Co. have in store for fans when the 2025 season kicks off on May 17.

