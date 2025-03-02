Fever's Sophie Cunningham shares honest feelings as she turns up the glam in striking outfit

It's been an eventful couple of months for new Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham. The veteran shooting guard will no longer play for the Phoenix Mercury, the team that selected her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri. She was part of a huge four-team trade that sent her to the Fever.

Ad

Cunningham recently counted her blessings and shared her thoughts with her Instagram followers on Saturday, posting a couple of photos of herself wearing a striking swimsuit and smiling by the pool.

"Honestly, I’m quite happy in life right now," she captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Sophie Cunningham explains why she turned down Unrivaled

Sophie Cunningham was one of the few players who reportedly turned down an invitation to play at Unrivaled. In an interview with The Mirror, the Missouri product claimed that there were some scheduling issues, not to mention that she was making more money with her job as a Phoenix Suns broadcaster:

"I did get asked to be a part of it. I respectfully declined it just because I asked to do broadcasting for the Suns and so the money situation, I'm making more in broadcasting than that right now," she said.

Ad

Cunningham praised Unrivaled, and she even hinted at potentially joining the party at some point in the future. For now, however, she's just fine with what she's got going on for her:

"Unrivaled has been amazing. I think I will be a part of it in the next couple of years, so I am excited about that. But I'm happy with what I'm doing right now. I need to get healed up a little bit, but those girls are holding it down and they're doing a great job."

Ad

The Fever have been the most aggressive team in the WNBA offseason.

Besides adding Cunningham, they re-signed star guard Kelsey Mitchell, added the likes of Sydney Colson, Brianna Turner, Natasha Howard, and DeWanna Bonner, and traded for Dallas Wings star Jaelyn Brown.

Add another season of Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark together, and this team should be quite dangerous next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback