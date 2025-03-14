Fever's Sydney Colson's 1-word endorsement of $225,000 star mocking Sparks forward's take on team's major move

This offseason, Sydney Colson ended her run with the Las Vegas Aces to join the Indiana Fever. As she prepares to embark on this new chapter, she joined in at jabbing a rival team's latest move on social media.

Ad

Earlier this week, the LA Sparks announced that they're holding tryouts for male practice players. All-Star forward Dearcia Hamby reacted to this news by stating no "soft" players should bother joining.

Following Hamby's post, Gabby Williams poked fun at the double meaning of her wording. This led to Sydney Colson joining the mix, adding to the $225,000 star's joke.

"that’s what she said," Williams wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Niiice," Colson replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sydney Colson, 35, has played a limited role in her recent years in the WNBA. However, she'll still be bringing a key element to the Indiana Fever. That being veteran experience. Indiana has a young core consisting of women like Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. As a two-time champion, Colson can help team them how to win at the highest level.

Colson was one of numerous moves the Fever made this offseason. After ending their playoff drought last year, they appear ready to take a massive step forward in 2025 and beyond.

Ad

Sydney Colson reacts to latest broadcasting opportunity for March Madness

Before the 2025 WNBA season gets underway, Sydney Colson will be testing her luck as a TV analyst. It was recently announced that she'll be joining Yahoo Sport to help provide coverage for the NCAA Tournament.

Colson will be joined by a pair of former NBA players. The first is Marcus Morris, who briefly had a run with the New York Knicks in training camp this season.

Ad

Also joining them is Jimmer Fredette, who was a vral sensation during his college days at BYU. Things didn't pan out for him in the NBA, but we went on to have a successful career overseas. Ferdette is also fresh off representing Team USA in 3-on-3 basketball in the Summer Olympics.

Shortly after the news reached social media, Sydeny Colson re-shared it with her reaction. She is looking forward to providing her coverage and insight to the biggest stage in college basketball.

Ad

"Can’t wait!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before making the jump to the WNBA, Colson spent four years in college at Texas A&M. During her time there, she averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 136 career games.

Even though her numbers don't jump off the page, Colson walked away from her college career with a major achievement. In her senior season, she helped deliver the program an NCAA Championship. To this day, that year is the only time Texas A&M's women's team has reached the Final Four and won the championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback