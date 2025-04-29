Fever's Sydney Colson’s mom expresses excitement with wholesome message involving Caitlin Clark ahead of WNBA season

Sydney Colson's mother, Stephanie Colson, expressed her excitement about the return of league action ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. On Monday, Colson's sister, Simone, shared an Instagram photo of Sydney and teammate Caitlin Clark in training camp.
She then tagged the Indiana Fever's official account and her sister's Instagram account while captioning the post:
"Who’s ready for the season to start?! Let’s gooo!! 🔥🔥 @indianafever @sydjcolson"
Reacting to the post, Stephanie took to the comment section to indicate her interest.
"Me🏀⛹🏽♀️," she wrote.
Since signing a one-year deal with the Fever this offseason, Sydney has built a close friendship with Caitlin. As the new season approaches, they aim to translate their bond into strong on-court chemistry as they compete for the championship.
The 2025 WNBA season begins May 17, with the Indiana Fever opening against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. And when they do, Colson's mom and sister will likely be cheering them on.
Sydney Colson said she made a 'mental decision' to join Caitlin Clark at the Indiana Fever before her signing
After three seasons in Las Vegas, Sydney Colson will suit up for the Fever this year. She joins the team alongside fellow WNBA veterans Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, who also signed as free agents on Feb. 2.
On March 26, while speaking to the media after her signing, Colson revealed her decision to join the franchise had already been made 'mentally' before the deal.
"I love Caitlin's game, I love Aliyah's game, it just makes sense," she said. "I made this decision mentally before DB and Natasha [Howard] were even a part of the mix."
In her 11th WNBA season, Colson looks to lead a young Fever team featuring second-year superstar Caitlin Clark, relying on her vast league and championship experience.
Sydney Colson is a two-time champion (2022 and 2023). Now, together with Howard and Bonner, she can help guide the Fever's young players into a force to be reckoned with in the league.