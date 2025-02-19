Fever's Sydney Colson sends love to $185,000 star celebrating 'hometown dub' post career move

Following a three-year run with the Las Vegas Aces, Sydney Colson is among the Indiana Fever's numerous offseason additions. As she begins this new chapter of her career, the veteran guard sent a heartwarming message to another player on the move.

Ad

Instead of competing in Unrivaled or playing overseas, Alysha Clark is staying sharp in the offseason by playing in the Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball league. Competing in Nashville, this is a bit of a homecoming for the Tennessee native.

On Tuesday, Clark took to Instagram to document her time playing in her hometown. She received a handful of reactions, including a comment from Sydney Colson. The now-Fever veteran is elated to see her WNBA counterpart get back to her roots in the offseason.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Sydney Colson's comment

This is one of numerous homecomings for Clark this year, as she'll have one in the WNBA as well. 12 years removed from beginning her pro career with the franchise, the three-time champion inked a deal with the Seattle Storm in free agency. Clark's contract is for one year and is valued at $185,000.

Ad

As for Colson, she is one of the plethora of veterans the Fever have brought in to pair with the young core. Already with two titles on her resumé, she'll provide much-needed experience for an Indiana team looking to get in the title picture.

Sydney Colson's reasoning to join Indiana Fever revealed

Similar to Alysha Clark, Sydney Colson also suits up for Athletes Unlimited in the offseason. During a recent broadcast, it was revealed why she opted to join the Indiana Fever in free agency.

Ad

Shortly after the deal was made official, Emily Ehman touched on the move in the midst of Athletes Unlimited action. She stated that Colson understands that she's at the end of her time in the WNBA and wants to be somewhere focused on winning.

"She said you know what, I'm at the end of my career," Eham said. "I just wanted to be somewhere that wants to win with a huge focus on culture."

Ad

As expected, Caitlin Clark also played a pivotal role in Sydney Colson choosing the Fever in free agency. After hearing good things about the star guard from her former Las Vegas Aces teammate Kate Martin, it made the decision easy.

"She said she heard some good things about Caitlin Clark from her Aces teammate Kate Martin as well. So that made the decision easy."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Having more of a limited role in recent years, Colson's impact will likely be behind the scenes as a veteran leader. As someone who understands what it takes to win at the highest level, she has a lot of wisdom to pass along to the Fever's younger talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback