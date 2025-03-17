  • home icon
  Fever star Aliyah Boston drops 2-words over $190,000 guard's shoutout as Vinyl upsets Owls in close Unrivaled semis

Fever star Aliyah Boston drops 2-words over $190,000 guard's shoutout as Vinyl upsets Owls in close Unrivaled semis

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Mar 17, 2025 19:29 GMT
Lunar Owls v Vinyl - Unrivaled 2025
Aliyah Boston drops 2-words over $190,000 guard's shoutout as Vinyl upsets Owls in close Unrivaled semis - Source: Getty

Aliyah Boston and the Vinyl BC pulled off a massive upset against No. 1 seed Lunar Owls in the Unrivaled semifinals on Sunday. In doing so, they have advanced to the startup league's championship game. They will now face the No. 2 seed Rose BC, whose squad will be without two key players in the finale.

After the win, Boston's teammate Jordin Canada, who will earn $190,000 in the 2025 WNBA season with the Atlanta Dream, posted on social media to celebrate Vinyl’s victory.

On her Instagram story, Canada posted a photo of herself and Boston pointing figures at each other in celebration of the win and captioned it:

“My dawg!”

On Monday, Boston reposted Canada's IG story and wrote in the caption:

“Sista sista.”
Aliyah Boston's IG story
Aliyah Boston's IG story

Canada was Vinyl’s second-leading scorer in the semifinals with 21 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting from the field, on top of three rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, Boston had just two points in 14 minutes of playing time.

Vinyl is expected to put up the same fight in the finals against Rose BC, the only team to beat the Owls before the semifinals.

The championship is on Monday, the second night of a back-to-back slate for the Unrivaled playoffs.

Aliyah Boston believes Unrivaled exposure will help her improve in the 2025 WNBA season

During its eight-week run, Unrivaled became a platform for players to hone their game during the WNBA offseason. Aliyah Boston is one of the young players who aims to become better after the inaugural Unrivaled tournament wraps up.

Speaking with Indy Star in January 2024, Boston said she believed the tournament would help her work on a more open court as the league follows a 3-on-3 format.

“Allowing me to work in space, and allowing me to just be confident in the stuff I’ve worked on this offseason, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Boston said.
I think there’s just a lot of space on the floor, so as individuals, it’s making sure we’re guarding our own, because it’s going to be hard … You can’t really pack the paint, because everyone has the capability of shooting the 3 and shooting it well, so it’s just making sure you’re able to guard your own."

After Unrivaled, Boston will return to the Indiana Fever for her third season in the WNBA to build off their impressive showing from last year.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
