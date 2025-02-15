Fever star Aliyah Boston makes feelings crystal clear on JuJu Watkins' WNBA prospects 

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston has no doubt in her mind that JuJu Watkins is ready for the WNBA. Boston was on broadcasting duties for NBC during Watkins' USC's game against UCLA on Thursday. The 2023 Rookie of the Year witnessed an epic effort from one of the top players in college basketball during that game.

Watkins led USC to a 71-60 win over No. 1 ranked UCLA with a single-handed effort on both ends. She finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and eight blocks on 12 of 26 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Amazed by Watkins' incredible defensive effort, Boston told the USC standout about her WNBA prospects at this moment during their interview after the game.

"I am still shook," Boston told Watkins. "I just want to let you know like, that's how you lead. Okay? That is how you lead. And I'm so happy, I love watching you hoop. I've been doing so many of your games. And I'm like, girl you could come to the league right now. We'd take you."

Not many college players place that faith in everyone about their prospects of dominating the league. However, JuJu Watkins has displayed that potential time and again. Aliyah Boston, who will enter her third year, is an ardent student of the game. And if she believes Watkins is league-ready, it's difficult to dispute that opinion.

Aliyah Boston was among the players who looked league-ready out of the gates

Aliyah Boston knows a thing or two about prospects who seem league-ready coming out of college. The 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year was among them. Boston had a tremendous run as she averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks, shooting 57.8%, including 40.0% from 3.

Boston won the Rookie of the Year award with a unanimous vote, becoming the fifth player to achieve the feat.

"I feel like over games, I was able to adjust, especially playing teams the second or third time around," Boston said in 2023. "I'm very proud of myself because as a rookie coming into this league, it is very hard."

The Fever didn't end up with a successful record, falling to 13-27, but that set them up to get the top pick in the following year's draft, too. They picked Caitlin Clark and returned to the playoffs, with Aliyah Boston also playing a key role in her second year.

Though her averages dropped to 14.0 ppg on 52.9% shooting, Boston formed one of the league's most formidable duos alongside Clark. Together, they led the Fever back into the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

