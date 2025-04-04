Fever star Aliyah Boston remains in disbelief over loving exchange with Candace Parker after NCAA win

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston is still in disbelief over her loving exchange with Candace Parker. After leading South Carolina to the 2022 NCAA Championship, Boston shouted out WNBA legend Candace Parker during her speech.

“Candace Parker, I’d like to say hi! I love you, girl.” said Boston.

Parker, who was in the crowd, had responded enthusiastically and signaled an "I love you" gesture back to Boston. The 23-year-old reshared this interaction on her Instagram story today and stated that she remains in disbelief that it occurred:

“♥️♥️ literally still can’t believe this happened.” Boston wrote.

Check out her reaction below:

Aliyah Boston's Instagram story

Aliyah Boston’s career in college was one for the books. She made 138 appearances, recording 14.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 54.6% from the field. She won four SEC Defensive Player of the Year awards and was named to four AP All-American teams.

As a result of her form in college, the Indiana Fever drafted Boston with the first pick of the 2023 WNBA draft. So far, she has made 80 appearances for them, recording 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. She was also recognised as Rookie of the Year following a stellar campaign in 2023.

Boston is also one of the most efficient scorers in the league, shooting 55.2% from the field for her career. It’ll be interesting to see what Boston and the Fever have in store for us when the new season kicks off in May, considering all the talent the team has acquired this summer.

Aliyah Boston reached the Unrivaled finals with Vinyl BC

Aliyah Boston was busy this offseason, participating in the Unrivaled's inaugural season. The 23-year-old made 13 appearances for Vinyl BC, recording 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

While she wasn’t the best on the court, her contributions helped Vinly reach the first-ever Unrivaled finals. Unfortunately, they lost the finals to Rose BC.

Boston played nine minutes that game, recording 10 points, four rebounds, and two blocks. But it wasn’t enough to stop Rose BC, who were led by Brittney Sykes, Azura Stevens, and Chelsea Gray. The three combined for 58 points in the win.

