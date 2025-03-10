New Indiana Fever star DeWanna Bonner is making the most of her offseason following her move from the Connecticut Sun, opting not to compete in Unrivaled, where many WNBA players are participating. With extra time on her hands, Bonner shared moments of relaxation, enjoying quality time with her twin daughters.

Bonner welcomed twin daughters, Cali and Demi, in July 2017 with former partner Candice Dupree. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Stories to express how much she was cherishing time with them.

Posting a selfie from an airplane with her twins, Bonner captioned the photo:

“Spring breakkkkkk!!!!"

Fever star DeWanna Bonner leaves 2-word reaction as she spends quality time with twin daughters

She then followed up with another picture of the twins, adding the caption:

“The crew back together!!”

DeWanna Bonner's IG story

Bonner is currently engaged to Alyssa Thomas, her former Connecticut Sun teammate of five seasons. Thomas was traded to the Phoenix Mercury this offseason, while Bonner made the move to Indiana.

With the WNBA season set to tip off in May, Bonner has two more months to spend with her kids before shifting focus back to basketball.

DeWanna Bonner aims to bring championship pedigree to Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever made major moves this offseason, hiring new head coach Stephanie White to lead a team centered around Caitlin Clark. They also secured key additions, re-signing Kelsey Mitchell and bringing in championship-winning veterans Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson to strengthen their young core.

Additionally, the Fever were part of a four-team trade that saw them send NaLyssa Smith away in exchange for Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown.

In a statement released by the Fever, Bonner shared her excitement about bringing veteran leadership to the team.

“I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball,” she was quoted as saying. “I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree.”

“But, more importantly, I’m excited to get to know everyone at the organization – the front office, teammates, behind-the-scenes employees and, of course, the fans! I can’t wait to see everyone at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in May."

A 2024 All-Star and two-time WNBA champion, Bonner averaged 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season.

