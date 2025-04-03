Fever star DeWanna Bonner leaves heartfelt reaction on fiancee Alyssa Thomas' photo dump

Indiana Fever star DeWanna Bonner celebrated fiancee and former teammate Alyssa Thomas with a heartfelt reaction to the latter's recent photo dump on Instagram.

Thomas, who was an All-Star and member of the All-WNBA First Team last season while still playing for the Connecticut Sun, shared a carousel of photos on IG, including those from her WNBA campaign and at Unrivaled as well as in her new uniform as a member of the Phoenix Mercury.

DeWanna Bonner was among those who reacted to Thomas' IG post, using emojis to express her appreciation to her long-time partner and celebrating her basketball journey.

"😍🥰👑"

All praise and appreciation for Alyssa Thomas

DeWanna Bonner and Thomas got engaged in 2023 after the latter proposed during the WNBA All-Star Weekend. The couple went public with their relationship in 2021.

"I think we balance each other. Alyssa is a little more reserved, I'm like the wild one," Bonner said of her relationship with Thomas in an interview with CBS News last year.

Bonner is already a mother to twin daughters, Cali and Demi, with her ex-wife, former WNBA star Candice Dupree.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are now playing for separate teams

After being teammates with the Connecticut Sun for the previous five seasons, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas will be playing for different teams when the 2025 WNBA season tips off in May.

The couple found themselves traded in the offseason in separate deals, with Bonner landing with the Indiana Fever and Thomas now the face of the Phoenix Mercury.

Indiana will be the third team for Bonner in 16 years in the WNBA, following stops in Phoenix, where she was a two-time WNBA champion, and Connecticut.

Thomas, for her part, was shipped out of Connecticut after spending her first 11 years in the WNBA with the team. She is now set to lead a rebuilding Phoenix Mercury, which lost longtime stars Diana Taurasi (retirement) and Brittney Griner (trade) following last season.

In Phoenix, Thomas joins forces with fellow WNBA stars Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally in leading the Mercury's charge.

