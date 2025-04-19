Fever star Lexie Hull gets engaged and boyfriend Will Matthiessen responds with just one word

Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull has had one heck of an offseason. After reaching the playoffs for the first time in her career last season, Hull reached new heights as one of the 36 original players to play in the inaugural season of Unrivaled.

Personally, her life has now changed even more as she announced on Instagram on Friday that she is now engaged to former professional baseball player Will Matthiessen.

Matthiessen reposted Hull's picture of the two of them on his Instagram story with a simple caption to identify the big moment.

"Fiance," Matthiessen wrote.

Lexie Hull and William Matthiessen annouce engagement on Instagram

The couple both attended Stanford before departing to fulfill their professional dreams upon graduation. Matthiessen starred at Stanford and entered the collegiate game as a three-time state champion, the top-ranked third baseman from Oregon and the fifth overall recruit from his home state.

He earned 2019 All-Pac-12 honors at Stanford before being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 184th overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft. Matthiessen spent five seasons with the Pirates organization before retiring to pursue different ventures.

Hull became the sixth overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft after finishing her four-year college career where she helped lead the Stanford Cardinals to a National Championship in 2021, along with fellow WNBA player Cameron Brink.

She has since become a staple in the Indiana Fever rotation and is one of the league's top three-point shooters, as she was second in the league in three-point percentage, shooting 47.1 percent from the field.

Hull returns to the Indiana Fever after a successful stint in Unrivaled

Hull will be entering her fourth season in Indiana this year as the team is currently in the process of gathering for training camp ahead of the May 17 season-opener against the Chicago Sky.

The Indiana Fever have completely retooled this season as they plan to take advantage of the looming CBA renegotiation next year. With the anticipation of an increase in salary cap and contracts, the majority of the league players only have one year left on their contract or have only signed one-year contracts in free agency, including the Fever's DeWanna Bonner and Kelsey Mitchell.

Hull and the Indiana Fever will have a lot of attention on them this season, especially with the franchise having 40 of their games televised nationally. However, Hull will be ready for the new year as she spent the offseason helping lead the Rose to the first Unrivaled title in league history.

