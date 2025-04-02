Fever star Natasha Howard drops 5-word reaction on $66,079 point guard's offseason workout

As Natasha Howard gears up for her 12th professional season, the Indiana Fever veteran is also making sure Zia Cooke gets her flowers for the work she’s been putting in during the offseason.

On Tuesday, the Seattle Storm posted an Instagram reel that showed Cooke in the gym, working on various aspects of her shot—side-step, spot-up, off-the-dribble and step-back.

Howard reposted the clip to her Instagram story with an encouraging message for the 24-year-old:

“Let’s get it lil sis!!!”

Credits: Instagram (@natashahoward_6)

Cooke, who signed a one-year, $66,079 deal with the Storm earlier this offseason, seemed pumped up after what appeared to be an exhausting session. She dropped a comment under the reel:

“We workinggggg !!! 🌪️💚.”

Credits: Instagram (@z.loading_)

She also reshared it to her own Instagram story.

“God, I thank you in advance,” Cooke captioned her post.

Credits: Instagram (@z.loading_)

Cooke spent the first two seasons of her career representing the LA Sparks. Coming off the bench for both campaigns, the 5-foot-9 player averaged 4.3 points on 30% FG.

Natasha Howard expresses excitement to share the court with Caitlin Clark

Natasha Howard joined the Indiana Fever as a free agent earlier this year, marking her second stint with the franchise. She shared her excitement about the return in a post on X.

“It feels good to be back where I started 🤍💙♥️ #fevernation,” Natasha Howard wrote.

At her introductory press conference, Howard expressed enthusiasm about joining the Fever roster, particularly getting the opportunity to play alongside Caitlin Clark.

“She can spread the floor by shooting, she can dictate the floor as a point guard,” Howard said. "She's an amazing passer, so I can't wait to run the floor and get those passes. (Clark) has grown this past season, just how she has taken the game day by day, and also just learning from other players and stuff. So I'm just really excited to be a part of this team and also ready to catch her passes.”

During her first run with the Fever from 2014 to 2015, Howard didn’t make a major impact statistically, averaging 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. However, the team enjoyed a strong performance overall, making it to the conference finals and the WNBA Finals in those two seasons.

Now, Howard returns with much more experience and is expected to take on a significantly larger role, hoping to co-lead the Fever to a potential championship run.

