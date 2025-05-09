Fever star Natasha Howard raves about her "beautiful" wife Jac'Eil

Indiana Fever star Natasha Howard gushed over her wife, reality star Jac'Eil Duckworth, after the latter added a new Instagram post. On Thursday, Duckworth shared photos of herself as she donned white joggers and a white long-sleeved crop top to match while rocking black wigs.

She also uploaded videos of her arrival in Indianapolis and her attendance at the Fever's preseason game against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The post was captioned:

"Preseason 🤒✨"

After coming across the post, Howard took to the comment section to compliment Jac'Eil's beauty.

"My my my my I have a beautiful wife ☺️🤞🏾🤍💍," she wrote.

Natasha Howard's IG comment (via @jaceil__/Instagram)

Natasha Howard started in the Fever-Mystics matchup and contributed 11 points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes on the court. She and Jac'Eil Duckworth reportedly began their relationship in 2022. Following that, the couple tied the knot last year, with their wedding shown in the 11th season of the reality TV show, "Basketball Wives LA."

Heading into the new WNBA season, Howard will be hoping to tip off the league campaign on a positive note with her new teammates. The Indiana Fever will open their 2025 campaign with a matchup against the Chicago Sky on May 17, with Howard starting the season knowing she has the full support of her partner.

Natasha Howard revealed championship ambition in heartfelt message to Fever fans after rejoining the team

The Fever brought back Natasha Howard in the offseason after five seasons in Las Vegas and nine years since initially leaving the team in 2016. She was selected by the franchise as the fifth pick in the 2014 WNBA draft.

However, Howard only played two seasons in Indianapolis before moving on to Minnesota, where she won her first championship in 2017. After rejoining the Fever, the three-time champion reflected on her decision in an article she wrote on WSLAM.

"I’ve just announced that I’m going back to where it all started and will be playing for Indiana. Mentally, I’m good. I’m happy. I have an amazing family on both sides, my wife and my side of the family, and I’m just really grateful that I have the opportunity to still play basketball because a lot of people don’t have the option to play the game that they love.

"Now, going into my 12th season in the WNBA, I know what I’m about... I don’t really have any goals set for myself this year besides the team, though. My focus is winning a championship and getting my fourth ring. That’d be lovely."

This season, Howard will be expected to guide a young Fever team, alongside fellow veteran DeWanna Bonner, to a strong challenge.

