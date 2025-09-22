  • home icon
Fever star's telling Kelsey Mitchell statement reveals Caitlin Clark & Co's true feelings after spoiling A'ja Wilson's big day

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 22, 2025 12:01 GMT
(Credits: Getty and IG/@chloe_bibby)

Indiana Fever star Chloe Bibby made a telling statement about Kelsey Mitchell with her apparel at Game 1 of the Fever-Aces semifinals matchup. Bibby wore a t-shirt with a graphic displaying Kelsey Mitchell below the words, “MVP.”

Mitchell finished fifth in MVP voting this season as A’ja Wilson won the award, grabbing her fourth MVP honor. The results were announced on Sunday as Bam Adebayo and Cathy Engelbert surprised Wilson with the MVP trophy. The same day, Mitchell outplayed Wilson in their semifinal matchup.

The Fever won Game 1, 89-73, as Mitchell recorded 34 points and three assists, shooting 12-23. Meanwhile, Wilson finished the game with 16 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 6-for-22.

Bibby’s t-shirt has only contributed to the discourse that usually follows an MVP winner announcement. Fans have also been criticizing Wilson’s fourth win, citing Napheesa Collier’s award for the case this season.

Although unlikely, a Fever victory over the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals could sour Wilson’s celebrations for her fourth MVP award.

How has resigning Kelsey Mitchell shaped the Indiana Fever’s season?

Heading into the offseason, Kelsey Mitchell had hit free agency and could’ve ended up on any team. But the Fever decided to retain the three-time All-Star, signing her to a one-year, $249,244 contract in January 2025. Many expected Mitchell to be one of the Fever’s most important players next to Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

But Indiana's plans for the 2025 season fell apart after Caitlin Clark picked up consecutive injuries, limiting her to 13 appearances. In light of her absence, Mitchell led the team and has done a stellar job, firmly establishing herself as the Fever’s No. 1 option.

She played all 44 games in the regular season, averaging 20.2 points and 3.4 assists. She has only improved in the playoffs, averaging 26 points and 3.0 assists, shooting 48.6%, including 50.0% from 3-point range.

Thanks to her stellar play, the Fever holds a 1-0 advantage in the WNBA’s semifinals despite facing one of the best teams in the league. Before this season, she had never averaged more than 20 points; after her 2025 campaign, a 20-point performance is something Fever fans expect from Mitchell on a nightly basis.

Edited by Sameer Khan
