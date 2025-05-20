Fever star sets the record straight after reposting controversial message to Angel Reese's Sky

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky had a terrible start to the 2025 WNBA season with a 35-point loss to the Indiana Fever. Some fans online suggested that the Sky make some changes quickly, which was re-shared by Fever star DeWanna Bonner.
But after getting called out on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bonner clarified her stance and made her account private. She didn't notice the message about the Sky and focused on being congratulated for her debut for Indiana. She posted a bunch of congratulatory posts on her Instagram stories, including the one about the Sky.
"Come on, now. Let's not do this!! I literally was reposting the congratulations!! I wasn't even reading anything else!! I hate this App!" Bonner wrote.
The post in question was from an Instagram account named @chgreatest, which urged Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh to make some changes already. The account called the Sky's performance embarrassing, which was seemingly appropriate considering they lost by 35 points in the first game of the season.
Chicago did overhaul their roster, but the front office seemingly didn't address the team's need for a scorer and playmaker. They did draft Hailey Van Lith, who can do both of those things, but she's still adjusting to the transition from college to the pros.
It's too early to think that the Sky would not improve under Marsh based on the first game of the season. Maybe fans need to be patient a little longer and see if Chicago improves in their next few games. It also doesn't help that the 35-point loss was overshadowed by Caitlin Clark's foul on Angel Reese.
Here's the post that got DeWanna Bonner in trouble with Sky fans:
Caitlin Clark, Fever players back WNBA's investigation into fan remarks about Angel Reese
Despite what happened between them on Saturday, Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Indiana Fever commended the WNBA for investigating alleged hateful comments toward Angel Reese.
"There's no place for that in our game, there's no place for that in society," Fever said, according to ESPN. "Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena, whether player or fan, to have a great experience. I appreciate the league doing that. I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that."
Aliyah Boston urged players to stay strong amid certain situations, while DeWanna Bonner called for her peers to continue uplifting each other.