Fever star Sophie Cunningham drops 3-word reaction after sister Lindsey Cunningham Hudson confirms arrival of second child

Sophie Cunningham is about to become an aunt again. Her older sister, Lindsey Cunningham Hudson, shared the news on Instagram, hinting at her pregnancy by announcing that her firstborn daughter, Noah, is going to be a "big sister."

Lindsey posted a series of four photos and captioned it:

“soul sisters…coming soon!”

Among the many celebrating in the comments was Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

“everyone already knew,” the 28-year-old wrote, adding a winking face emoji.

Credits: Instagram (@linds_cham)

Clearly, the aunt-to-be knew about her sister’s secret well before the announcement.

Sophie also shared the news with her 274,000 Instagram followers by reposting Lindsey’s announcement to her Story. She added a cheeky caption:

“stinky #2 is on the way”

Credits: Instagram (@sophie_cham)

Sophie first became an aunt when Lindsey and her husband welcomed baby Noah Hudson on March 15, 2024.

Sophie Cunningham once detailed the impact of Lindsey Cunningham in her life

Although Lindsey Cunningham didn’t pursue a career in the WNBA like her younger sister, she still competed at a high level in college basketball. During her time at the University of Missouri, Lindsey averaged 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game as a member of the Tigers.

While Sophie Cunningham went on to have a more decorated basketball career, she always gave Lindsey due credit for being a huge influencer in her journey. More than a decade ago, after becoming Columbia’s first McDonald’s All-American, Sophie reflected on the role her sister played in her development.

"This is going to sound bad. But I really did not have any role models outside of my sister. I know she hasn’t gotten the amount of awards I have. But honestly, she is the one who got me here… She’s the guinea pig, pretty much. She does everything, and then she tells me. That’s why I’m here today. She seriously does everything for me, and then I just come in,” Sophie said.

Sophie went on to praise Lindsey’s relentless dedication and work ethic.

"My work ethic, it came from her. I want her work ethic. I think I could be 10 times the player if I had her work ethic,” Sophie said.

Sophie will kickstart her seventh professional WNBA season, the first with the Indiana Fever. Whereas Lindsey is the assistant director of development at the University of Missouri women’s basketball team while also pursuing a master's degree in positive coaching.

