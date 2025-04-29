Fever star Sophie Cunningham makes her feelings clear about transitioning to a team of winners

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever are ironing out the details and building team chemistry as the organization fully welcomes its 2025 roster and sets the goals for the upcoming season.

Cunningham expressed to reporters following the third day of training camp on Tuesday that the refreshing part about being in Indiana is being surrounded by players who have won at the highest level. It's the exact culture that the sharpshooter is looking to establish in Indiana.

"That's what they were doing in the offseason, they're trying to get winners, people who know how to compete, people who want to win and put that together with experience, people who have championships," Cunningham said.

"When you have that type of combination and us young bucks... you're just trying to be a sponge. You're trying to learn," Cunningham added. "That's why you have those vets. They've been around the game for a really long time and that's kind of the refreshing part about being on this team. Everybody wants to learn, so everyone is dialed in."

Indiana acquired Cunningham via a four-team trade with the Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings this offseason. She spent all five years of her career in Phoenix since being drafted in 2019.

The new Fever guard was one of several notable additions to the franchise. The team also added veterans who have won WNBA championships: Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson.

Cunningham joins the Fever with 182 games of WNBA experience and a 42.2 career shooting percentage. She averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27 minutes per game for the Mercury last season.

Sophie Cunningham calls new teammates "phenomenal people" as they build chemistry

The Indiana Fever have only returned five players from last year's team, but despite the larger group of new faces, Sophie Cunningham believes adjusting to Indiana has been an easy transition so far.

The Fever posted an interview with Cunningham on X following Day 3 of training camp on Tuesday, where she discussed how the transition to a new team has been for her so far.

"It's been easy because you have really really great people here that want to be apart of something special and so they're not only phenomenal athletes, but they're phenomenal people," Cunningham said. "They're out in the community. They do the right thing."

Indiana will get a chance to further build team chemistry on the court on Saturday when they face the Washington Mystics in a preseason game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

