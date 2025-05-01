Fever star Sophie Cunningham marvels at her striking resemblance to 6-foot-1, blond Fever teammate

The Indiana Fever's new player, Sophie Cunningham, was amazed at her uncanny resemblance to teammate Lexie Hull. Both players have blond hair and were almost mistaken as the same by a fan who came across videos of them on the team's YouTube channel.
Reacting to their close likeness, the fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a screenshot of the videos while tweeting:
"For a spilt second i thought they posted the same video twice lmao"
On seeing the post, Cunningham described her close similarity with the 6-foot-1 Hull with a one-word reaction:
"Twins 👯"
Ahead of the new season, Cunningham is gearing up for the start of a new chapter of her career in Indianapolis. The point guard is one of the notable veterans added to the Fever roster this offseason. The franchise acquired her in a four-team trade with the Phoenix Mercury, Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun on Jan. 31 that sent NaLyssa Smith to Dallas.
Sophie Cunningham brings a wealth of experience to the Indiana Fever after spending five seasons with the Mercury. Last season, she averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 42.9% from the floor.
Sophie Cunningham describes new Fever teammates as "full of great energy" as they bond in training camp
Even though Sophie Cunningham is set to share the court with a group of new faces next season, she didn't hold back from expressing her delight at playing alongside her new teammates. During the Fever's Media Day on Wednesday, the 28-year-old told reporters how they intend to manage expectations among themselves.
"Yeah, I think it's about communication being the ultimate priority, just making sure you don't let things fester," she said. "But to be honest, I think everyone in here is just full of great energy.
"We know where we want to be at the end of the season, and so I think people are just coming in with a great mindset every day, wanting to learn, wanting to be the best teammate possible. And when I tell you it's a good, fresh breath of air, it is. And so you guys will see it soon."
Cunningham and Co. will get an opportunity to further bond well when they play their first preseason game against the Washington Mystics on Saturday.