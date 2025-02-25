Fever star Sophie Cunningham responds to unexpected compliment about body part with close-up selfie

Sophie Cunningham has been one of the WNBA’s crowd darlings after making her mark with the Phoenix Mercury for six years. Now that she has joined the rising Indiana Fever, Cunningham has not stopped being active on social media to engage with fans and share updates about her life.

On Monday, Cunningham revealed that she got a weird compliment about her shin bones from a fan. She then called the fan “weird” after sharing a closeup selfie video describing the instance on her Instagram story.

“somebody told me today I have beautiful shin bones,” Cunningham said in a short video update.

“are ppl just not weird?!" She captioned while the camera pans on her shin bones in the quick clip.

Sophie Cunningham's IG story

As she deals with some everyday dilemmas, Cunningham is expected to provide a veteran lift to the Fever once she joins the team ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

Cunningham was acquired by the Fever in a four-team deal last Feb. 1, adding another veteran piece to the youth-laden squad from last year.

She is expected to add depth to the Fever’s guard rotation, which includes reigning Rookie of the Year and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.

With Clark as the focal point, the Fever reached their first playoffs since 2016 after finishing the regular season with a 20-20 record.

Sophie Cunningham provides celebrity analogy in pair up with Fever star Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham has expressed excitement about teaming up with Caitlin Clark with the Indiana Fever for the 2025 WNBA season.

Talking to the "Sports & SHEnanigans" podcast, Cunningham said that she is willing to take a backseat for Clark, before providing a celebrity analogy for their potential link-up in the backcourt.

"I will be her Sabrina Carpenter any day, to her Taylor Swift … Like, I am so excited for this. I just think, honestly, she's just a great human too. She has a lot of pressure and a lot of eyes on her shoulders, and she handles it so gracefully, and she's just a great human.

"So, I'm just excited to be a part of something like that, and she passes the ball, which I enjoy," Cunningham said.

Cunningham had her first full 40-game season last year, where she averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game for the Mercury.

Cunningham was drafted as the 13th pick in the second round by the Mercury in 2019, carving a spot with the team for over six seasons.

Clark, meanwhile, averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in her rookie season with the Fever, whose retooled squad is expected to compete for the championship in 2025.

