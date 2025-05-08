Fever veteran Kelsey Mitchell gives massive update on fractured finger suffered during China stint

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell is entering the WNBA season a bit hobbled, as she still recovers from a fractured left middle finger that she sustained while playing in China during the offseason.

Ad

Mitchell said she did not receive any treatment for her injured finger on her shooting hand while playing in China. However, since returning to Indiana, she has started her rehab with the Fever training staff.

Mitchell told Indiana Fever reporter Chloe Peterson for the Indianapolis Star on Wednesday that she's playing through the injury and letting it heal on its own.

“There’s only so much you can do with fractured fingers, it’s a part of life, you know, part of basketball,” Mitchell said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mitchell returned to the Indiana Fever after signing a one-year deal worth $249,244 with the franchise in the offseason. She is coming off an impressive 2024 campaign, where she averaged a career-high 19.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.

The Indiana Fever begin their quest to make a deep run in the playoffs on May 17 when they take on the Chicago Sky.

Mitchell teaching the team's rookies to focus on recovery

The Indiana Fever drafted Kelsey Mitchell in the 2018 draft with the second overall pick, and since her arrival in Indiana, she has steadily become more important to the overall production of the team.

Ad

As Mitchell prepares for year eight, she is focused on recovering throughout the season and hoping the team's younger players catch on to it early in their careers. Mitchell spoke to reporters on Wednesday about how important it actually is to players.

“I think recovery is everything. If you’re in tune to your body you know what you need. the young ones—hopefully [they’re more] in tune to that this year—it’s important that we do take recovery serious,” Mitchell said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The normally compacted WNBA season has expanded this season with the league extending the season from 40 games to 44 games. The length of the season will certainly be an area of focus for teams as they figure out how to navigate the extended season.

The Indiana Fever will play 40 of their 44 games on national television as Indiana has the most nationally televised games of any team in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More