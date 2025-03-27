Fever veteran Sydney Colson predicts impact of Sophie Cunningham and her duo on new look team

After ending their playoff drought last year, the Indiana Fever have been hard at work bolstering the supporting cast around their young core. Before this new-look roster makes its debut, one key addition touched on the changes that are coming.

Whether it was through trades or free agency, Indiana has brought in numerous veterans to play alongside Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. Some of the new faces on the roster include DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard.

During a recent interview with the Fever, Colson touched on her and Cunningham entering the fold. She feels they are going to bring an entirely new atmosphere to the team this season.

"I think we got a group that's gonna be, I think much more light-hearted," Colson said. "I think we'll work hard together, but in game, I think you're going to see a more free and like having fun kind of team." (12:00)

As a two-time champion herself, Colson brings some much-needed experience to the young Indiana squad. Her role on the court might be limited, but she can still have a major impact behind the scenes. Given her track record in the WNBA, she is someone who can be a mentor for the younger players as they look to turn a corner.

Sydney Colson speaks on Indiana Fever stocking up on veteran and championship experience

Heading into this offseason, the Indiana Fever had a clear goal in mind. They sought out battle-tested veterans who understand what it takes to get the job done in the postseason.

Typically, young teams like to build out slowly and blossom into a contender. That is not the case with Indiana, as they seem to have their foot on the gas. Following a historic rookie season from Caitlin Clark, the franchise is looking to maximize its window of contention.

Later on in her interview, Sydney Colson touched on the Fever seeking out vets like her, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. She feels bringing in experienced players is a common practice for young teams looking to turn a corner.

"I think it's gonna be like a huge part of what can take this team and what usually takes teams over that hump," Colson said. "You now have people who have been in that situation so when you're in a timeout and maybe you start reeling and feeling something is a bigger deal than it is, they're composed and calm." (13:20)

With their array of moves this offseason, expectations for the Fever have gone through the roof. Between having an emerging superstar and a supporting cast filled with playoff experience, Indiana has a chance to enter the title conversation in 2025.

