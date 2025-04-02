Fevers' Lexie Hull gets 100% real on dealing with media and fan scrutiny in WNBA: "It's hard, but try not to listen"

Indiana Fever shooting guard Lexie Hull has learned how to navigate the constant media and fan scrutiny that comes with being a professional athlete in one of the most highly scrutinized leagues and organizations.

Since being selected as the sixth overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Hull has faced her fair share of criticism. The increased spotlight on the WNBA, especially with Caitlin Clark's entry into the league last season, has only added to the pressure.

Hull spoke during an interview with Northview Church Pastor CJ Johnson in Indiana on his "Nothin' But Net" series about dealing with media and fan scrutiny.

"I got advice once that I think is really important and it was only take opinions from people you would take advice from," Hull said. "I wouldn't take advice from a lot of the people that are saying the negative things."

Hull added that it is tough not to pay attention to all of the criticism, but there's no reason to focus on the scrutiny from people who don't matter to you or your success.

"It's hard, but try not to listen or read them or think they mean anything," she added. "Really they don't. You don't care what they have to say whether they were giving me good advice or bad advice so I shouldn't listen to the opinions of them either."

Hull is coming off an impressive third season with the Indiana Fever, where she helped lead the team to the playoffs for the first time in her tenure while also ranking among the top three-point shooters in the league.

She finished second in the league in three-point percentage at 47.1%, only trailing Washington's Emily Engstler at 47.4%. Hull is part of an impressive 3-point shooting backcourt, as Caitlin Clark finished with 34.4% from behind the arc and led the league in 3-pointers made.

Lexie Hull shines in Unrivaled season

Hull has spent the WNBA offseason getting better as one of 36 players who participated in Miami’s inaugural Unrivaled season. Hull etched her name in the record books, helping lead Rose BC to the first league championship.

Hull and Rose BC prevailed over her Fever teammate Aliyah Boston and Vinyl BC in the championship game.

With Unrivaled wrapped up, Hull will now focus on the WNBA season. The Fever open pre-season play against the Washington Mystics on May 4.

