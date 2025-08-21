  • home icon
  "Fighting for 1B position behind Angel Reese" - Patrick Beverley stunned as podcast cohost sparks wild Caitlin Clark–Paige Bueckers debate

"Fighting for 1B position behind Angel Reese" - Patrick Beverley stunned as podcast cohost sparks wild Caitlin Clark–Paige Bueckers debate

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 21, 2025 22:29 GMT
Patrick Beverley caught off guard by what Rone said about Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers
Patrick Beverley caught off guard by what Rone said about Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers

Since Paige Bueckers started excelling, questions have arisen about whether she's better than Caitlin Clark. As a rookie, Bueckers reached the same milestones that Clark achieved in her first WNBA season much faster. This has led fans to debate who the better player is.

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley aimed to raise the debate about who is better. On his show, the "Pat Bev Podcast," the former Milwaukee Bucks guard talked about discussions over who is the top player in the league. Still, there isn't the same level of discussion in the WNBA regarding the Clark-Bueckers debate.

“Ain’t nobody doing this Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark debate. She nice, Paige is nice,” Beverley said.
Beverley asked his co-host, Rone, who he thinks is better between the two players. According to him, Clark is a better clutch player than Bueckers. Additionally, he noted that the Indiana Fever star is more skilled at rallying her teammates than the Dallas Wings guard.

Rone also said that he thinks Clark will win if she plays one-on-one against Bueckers. The Fever star also has more potential to lead her team and achieve greater success. However, what he said in the last part of his debate for Clark left Beverley speechless.

“I think the answer is Caitlin Clark. If you have a case to make against Caitlin Clark, I’d love to hear it. I think they’re both fighting for the 1B position behind Angel Reese.”
Based on what Rone said, he believes Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is a much better player than the two guards. While Reese is a star, not every fan agrees that she's better than the 2024 Rookie of the Year and this year's award hopeful.

Pat Bev couldn't say anything because he was just stunned by what his co-host said.

Fever's head coach breaks her silence on Caitlin Clark's injury

It's been over a month since Caitlin Clark last played. She missed time due to a groin injury. Additionally, the Fever confirmed that Clark sustained a "very mild" bone bruise on her left ankle.

The latest update on the Fever star's injury has left fans confused, especially since most of them were eagerly awaiting her return. On Thursday, head coach Stephanie White broke her silence and discussed Clark's injury.

"It's been really frustrating," White said. "Caitlin wants to play. She's a natural competitor, she wants to be on the court all the time. She's working hard to come back, but every new setback is as emotionally and mentally draining as it is physically."

The Fever also faced injuries to Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson. All three have been listed as out for the season.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

